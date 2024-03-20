Results Archive
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Cameron McAdoo
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Las Vegas
Fri Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Mar 30
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Seattle

Injury Report Seattle

March 20, 2024 5:20pm
by:

Round 10 of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday night in Seattle, Washington. Check out the report below for a look at who will miss the race due to injury. 

450SX

Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out

Bloss is out for the immediate future due to a broken collarbone sustained in Indianapolis.

Christian Craig – Elbow | Out

Craig is focusing on being ready for AMA Pro Motocross after having surgery to address a lingering elbow injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Illness | Out

Ferrandis missed Indianapolis due to illness. His team told us he was starting to feel better, but he’ll miss Seattle. He’s expected back for St. Louis.

Justin Hill – Banged Up | Out

On Instagram Hill said he was dealing with a “couple broken ribs and some irregularities on a couple vertebrae that need more observation.” He’s out for Seattle.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow is out with an ankle injury, which he sustained at the season opener. 

John Short – Banged Up | Out

Short had a big crash in Indianapolis during qualifying. He’s okay, but is pretty beat up and will miss Seattle.

Dean Wilson – Scapula | Out

Wilson is hoping to make the last few races of the season after fracturing his scapula in three places in Daytona.

250SX West Region

Nate Thrasher – Concussion, Bruising  | In

Thrasher crashed big in Glendale and was transported to a local hospital. He sustained a concussion and bone bruising. He will return for Seattle.

Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis | In

Turner is scheduled to return to racing in Seattle after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1. 

Max Vohland – Hip | Out

Vohland is still recovering after sustaining a dislocated hip while practicing early this season. He’s out for Seattle. 

Dylan Walsh – Intestine | In

Walsh will return to action in Seattle after sustaining a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1.

Dylan Ferrandis will miss another round due to illness.
Dylan Ferrandis will miss another round due to illness. Align Media

250SX East Region

The 250SX east region will return to action on April 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Guillem Farres – Femur

Farres is out for the season with a broken femur.

Evan Ferry – Shoulder

Ferry is recovering after separating his shoulder on press day in Arlington. 

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula

Forkner broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs after crashing big in Arlington. 

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm

Harriman is out indefinitely after getting landed on in Daytona. He broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. To help him out, donate at Road2Recovery.

Derek Leatherman – Leg

Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur. 

Enzo Lopes – Forearm

Lopes is week-to-week as he deals with a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery.

Luca Marsalisi – Banged Up

Marsalisi had a big crash in Indianapolis. On Instagram he described it as “nothing major,” but that he’d be “feeling it for a bit.” 

Cullin Park – Wrist

Park is focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder

Reynolds is recovering from surgery to fix an injured shoulder. He’s out until further notice.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist

Schwartz is out due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. He’s aiming to return to action in Foxborough. 

Read Now
May 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now