450 Words: Where Should Electric Race?

You know this question is being batted around with rule makers around the world. Should electric be allowed to race side-by-side with gas? For years, the electric bike manufacturers (going back to now-defunct Alta) have been asking to race against gas bikes, as the best way to prove a product is superior is to beat it on the track.

Rule makers, though, have reason to worry. Did they really get the rules correct on four-strokes against two-strokes? You probably have your own opinions on that. Electric would be even harder to figure out than four-strokes. How do you guarantee rules that are fair for both? How do you stop innovation from creating unintended consequences? Remember, four strokes were/are heavier, faster and more expensive than two strokes. But once four-strokes won out on the track, thanks to the rules, the market shifted immediately.

Electric has many advantages. There are downsides as well. But the biggest trouble spot is that the advantages and downsides are hard to truly know.

Stark Future, maker of the Varg electric motocross bike, would like to find out the old fashioned way. In a race. It appears that recently InFront Moto Racing (producers of the MXGP Series) suggested electric bikes race in a separate class from the gasoline entries. Stark Future wants all the bikes to race head-to-head.

This has happened a few times, from Josh Hill going fast on an Alta at Red Bull Straight Rhythm to the Stark Varg winning this year's British Arenacross Championship. But those are rare moments, because in most racing, electric can't compete against gas.

What are your thoughts on this? It's certainly quite the conundrum.

Update March 14

InFront/MXGP has now stated its intentions for an electric class of racing in 2026. Here are the details.

INTRODUCING MXEP –

MXGP TO DEVELOP ELECTRIC CLASS IN 2026!

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) 14 March 2024 – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to announce the launch of a ground-breaking electric category in the world of MXGP. The MXEP will make its grand debut in 2026 as a support class to the FIM Motocross World Championship.

This new class will showcase prototype electric bikes across 6 rounds in Europe, running alongside MXGP events. As the pinnacle of motocross, MXGP weekends will serve as the ultimate worldwide platform to develop this new electric category.

Infront Moto Racing will work and collaborate very closely with the FIM and the MSMA to craft the regulations and the necessary infrastructure to establish the MXEP as an exhilarating championship. Once again MXGP will lead the charge in pioneering new initiatives with a focus on further enhancing the motocross experience for riders, fans, and manufacturers alike.

Infront Moto Racing CEO Luongo:

“We saw in the last few months and years that have been many developments into the electrification of bikes, so I think that it’s a good moment to put down the base of a new support class that will be fully dedicated to electric bikes. We don’t want to mix things [with regular machines], but to create a path for this technology to develop and continue to grow, and we will see how it develops. In the last few months many things have started without clear guidance on where it will go. I think that as the best and most modern platform for Motocross in the world, that MXGP should also embrace this new technology.