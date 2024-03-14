For the first time in a few weeks, we will not have to watch the weather forecast with bated breath. Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium will once again welcome Monster Energy Supercross to its friendly confines this Saturday. Although it can be rutty, I believe most riders enjoy this race. Indianapolis has done a great job of revitalizing its downtown area, going from a wilting industrial area to a vibrant metropolis. On the track, the ample traction found here adds a different layer to a series. The one difficulty can be the weather fans encounter for Fan Fest but as far as the racers go, this isn’t really a concern. Once they roll inside the 72 degree dome, the sometimes-snow of central Indiana is all but forgotten.
One other thing to note for the weekend. We're back to a Triple Crown. I love this format. Now, let's check out the track.
The start for Indy is similar to last week in Birmingham but one lane shorter in distance. The left hand 180 leads to a short rhythm section that I believe will be executed in 2-3-1 fashion.
A netted bowl berm sends riders alongside the home sideline. There are two small doubles that lead to a standard supercross triple. Upon landing, a 90 degree right sets up for a step on-step on-step off and then single to the inside. That inside is a 90 degree to the right and allows the lead rider to control the inside from the initial netted bowl berm at the beginning of this paragraph all the way through two rhythm sections and down the visiting sideline. This is the tough part of 90 degree corners. Experienced riders will simply manage the inside and it becomes very one-lined.
The visiting sideline rhythm has a couple of possibilities. Sticking to the inside, riders can either double or single-bounce onto the tabletop. Both of these options will lead to a 3-2-1 down the rest of the sideline rhythm, allowing riders to jump across the following 90 degree right, again protecting the inside line.
Riders will scream past the mechanics’ area and into an awkward bowl berm. If riders drive deep into the berm, watch for this to be a possible block pass zone with the prior chute allowing riders to take an aggressive angle. One way to prevent that is going to the inside line instead of the bowl berm but the flat corner may be slower overall in execution. The upside here is that the inside line can be used to drift wide on exit, blocking the exit of the bowl berm and into the next slow tabletop. Sometimes, it’s not about how fast you can go, it’s about making sure the rider on your rear tire can’t go fast, either.
A short set of whoops is up next and watch for riders like Cooper Webb and Tom Vialle to try to jump in and jump out in one or two fell swoops. That line may not shape up until late in qualifying and then again in the main event but it will be held in their back pocket.
A 180 brings riders down the start straight backwards and into another 180. This second 180 will likely see riders stick to the inside as they will want to protect themselves (see Schock at Birmingham). In that scenario, they will roll-double before hitting the finish line jump. The asterisk here would be in timed qualifying where they aren’t fearful of a block pass, they could use the berm to try to slingshot over the triple and carry that momentum into the finish line jump.
A short but steep finish line jump immediately bends left and into a sandy chute before rejoining the first corner and rhythm section for lap two.
Who’s Hot:
Jett Lawrence (stop me if you’ve heard this before) is red hot. He’s won two races in a row and has extended his points lead to a scary amount for most. If they can’t slow his momentum, he may be outta here.
Cooper Webb kept Jettson in sight last weekend but the points are slowly slipping away. It has to be a difficult thing to be riding so spectacularly but still have that not be enough.
Jason Anderson’s result wasn’t what he would like but his riding in the second half of the main event was notable.
Tom Vialle has caught fire, going 3-1-1 in as many main events. His ability to start up front and manage situations could pay dividends amongst the youthful 250 riders.
Cameron McAdoo’s 2-2-2 finishes since Detroit are in the same vein of Tom Vialle’s performances. The duo sit just one point apart.
Seth Hammaker took the high road during the Deegs drama and utilized that composure to bring home a second podium in a row.
Who’s Not:
Eli Tomac doesn’t have margin for error in this championship. His lackluster main event in Birmingham pushed the points to a precarious position.
Dylan Ferrandis has DNF’d two out of the last three main events, upending his string of top ten rides. Now he's out for the weekend with an illness.
Haiden Deegan has had a rough go lately. I personally believe he came in under prepared due to the wrist injury and that leads to results variance. He needs to get the train back on the tracks this weekend.
Coty Schock’s late run-in with Deegan left him with a collarbone injury (initially injured in Daytona). His Cinderella season is over as he'll miss Indy and more.
Bold Predictions:
Monster’s unofficial foray into creating “Monster Matadors” is officially put on the shelf after their test pilot nearly took Cooper Webb out of the main event.
Haiden Deegan, known to reference David Goggins and Andrew Tate, instead employs several Nepalese sherpas to calm the chaos in his racing.
I leave Indy wishing we had more Triple Crown events on the schedule.
My Picks
250
Cameron McAdoo
Haiden Deegan
Tom Vialle
450
Jettson
Cooper Webb
Chase Sexton