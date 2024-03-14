Riders will scream past the mechanics’ area and into an awkward bowl berm. If riders drive deep into the berm, watch for this to be a possible block pass zone with the prior chute allowing riders to take an aggressive angle. One way to prevent that is going to the inside line instead of the bowl berm but the flat corner may be slower overall in execution. The upside here is that the inside line can be used to drift wide on exit, blocking the exit of the bowl berm and into the next slow tabletop. Sometimes, it’s not about how fast you can go, it’s about making sure the rider on your rear tire can’t go fast, either.

A short set of whoops is up next and watch for riders like Cooper Webb and Tom Vialle to try to jump in and jump out in one or two fell swoops. That line may not shape up until late in qualifying and then again in the main event but it will be held in their back pocket.

A 180 brings riders down the start straight backwards and into another 180. This second 180 will likely see riders stick to the inside as they will want to protect themselves (see Schock at Birmingham). In that scenario, they will roll-double before hitting the finish line jump. The asterisk here would be in timed qualifying where they aren’t fearful of a block pass, they could use the berm to try to slingshot over the triple and carry that momentum into the finish line jump.

A short but steep finish line jump immediately bends left and into a sandy chute before rejoining the first corner and rhythm section for lap two.

Who’s Hot:

Jett Lawrence (stop me if you’ve heard this before) is red hot. He’s won two races in a row and has extended his points lead to a scary amount for most. If they can’t slow his momentum, he may be outta here.

Cooper Webb kept Jettson in sight last weekend but the points are slowly slipping away. It has to be a difficult thing to be riding so spectacularly but still have that not be enough.

Jason Anderson’s result wasn’t what he would like but his riding in the second half of the main event was notable.

Tom Vialle has caught fire, going 3-1-1 in as many main events. His ability to start up front and manage situations could pay dividends amongst the youthful 250 riders.

Cameron McAdoo’s 2-2-2 finishes since Detroit are in the same vein of Tom Vialle’s performances. The duo sit just one point apart.

Seth Hammaker took the high road during the Deegs drama and utilized that composure to bring home a second podium in a row.