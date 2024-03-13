250SX East Region

Guillem Farres – Femur | Out

Farres broke his femur while practicing and is out for the season.

Evan Ferry – Shoulder | Out

Ferry is out with after separating his shoulder on press day in Arlington.

Austin Forkner – Spine, Scapula | Out

Forkner broke his L3 and L4, scapula, injured his shoulder socket, and had bleeding/bruised lungs after crashing big in Arlington. He’s out for the immediate future.

Devin Harriman – Back, Arm | Out

Harriman is out indefinitely after getting landed on in Daytona. He broke five ribs, dislocated his right wrist, broke his scapula, bruised his lung, and broke the edge off of his T5 in his back. Check out his Road2Recovery donation page.

Derek Leatherman – Leg | Out

Leatherman is out for the season with a broken femur.

Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out

Lopes is still dealing with a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery. He’s week-to-week, but won’t be racing in Indianapolis.

Cullin Park – Wrist | Out

Park is focusing on being ready for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship after dislocating his wrist in Detroit.

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out

Reynolds is recovering from surgery to fix an injured shoulder. He’s out until further notice.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson is out of action for the time being as he recovers from a serious wrist injury.

Coty Schock – Collarbone | Out

Shock was racing with a cracked collarbone, sustained in Daytona, and when Haiden Deegan collided with him in Birmingham it broke the bone the rest of the way. There is no timetable on his return to racing.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out

Schwartz is out due to a broken right radius and two torn ligaments in his hand. He’s aiming to return to action in Foxborough.