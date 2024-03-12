It's the second week in a row that you've been catching Cameron towards the end of the race. Did you ever feel like you were close enough to make the pass?

Like you said, the second week in a row that I was kind of close there at the end. On this track, though, I feel like, if the opportunity came about, great, but if not, I don't want to take too much risk to get around him. We were both riding good and just kind of, like I said, with the track being the way it was, there were a couple of holes out there that would kind of catch you off guard. So, I didn't want to take too many chances.

Everyone's been saying how hard the track was to pass on, but you seem to be making up time every time you're on the track. Where were you making passes and making up time on the track?

Yeah, it was a little bit difficult just in there in those tighter sections. But I feel like I was able to kind of get close to some guys in some rhythms, trying to push through rhythms a little bit quicker and just kind of get on the inside, get position on them and force them outside. Definitely a tough racetrack to pass on and gain time. But I feel like I was able to just gain time over like the whole track keeping my momentum up.

Going into your rookie season, you won your first Supercross race and you've had some injuries over the past couple of years, but to get back on the podium, two weeks in a row and kind of get this season going you have to be pretty happy with where you're at.

Yeah, absolutely. It feels nice to be a consistent podium guy again. It's been a while since I've raced supercross in general. I only had one full season, that was my rookie season. I had that one in there with a couple of podiums [before another injury]. Besides that, it's been a long time. I feel like I'm back where I should be. Hopefully I can keep this momentum rolling, keep it on the box and hopefully click off a few wins this season and see where that puts us in Salt Lake. – Post Race Press Conference

Coty Schock | 8th

Racer X: Up and down night tonight, tell us how it went?

Coty Schock: Tonight was crazy. From pulling an incredible start in the heat race, which we all know the ClubMX bikes can do, to leading every single lap, that’s cool. I’ve never been in that position before, but it felt very normal for me, and it felt like that’s where I should be. It was definitely a confidence booster, and made it feel like we’re doing everything right.

You didn’t get the best start in the main. Is it frustrating after having such a phenomenal heat race to have to come through the pack in the main?

In a way, yes, but that’s racing. Everyone tries to get that perfect start every time, but I still had a really good start overall. As long as we’re inside that top ten, we’re doing something right.

Give us your take on the situation with Haiden Deegan on the final lap.

I was going to go to the inside line, like I was every other lap, and I heard a shift up, and just kinda went straight. Maybe I could have protected the inside a bit more, but it is what it is. An 18-year-old is going to do what an 18-year-old is going to do. It’s part of racing. I’ll just move forward from it and try to be better.