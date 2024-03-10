Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule

Coty Schock Breaks Collarbone in Haiden Deegan Incident

March 10, 2024 8:15pm | by:
Coty Schock Breaks Collarbone in Haiden Deegan Incident

Coty Schock's strong start to the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season in 250SX East appears to be over. The last-turn, last-ditch pass (with contact) from Haiden Deegan not only bumped Schock off the track, but also did in his collarbone, which was already slightly injured after a crash in Daytona. Schock is now scheduled for surgery, which will likely end his supercross season. Plus, he's currently riding on a supercross-only deal with the Muc-Off/FXR ClubMX Yamaha team.

Coty had a great evening going after he captured his first-ever heat race win via a strong ride. Schock was also just four points off of the series lead coming into the race. But things changed late. 

Said tonight's ClubMX press release:

Coty gets his first heat race win of his career! You can tell from his attitude and demeanor at the track, he is on a roll this season. The team does not pressure him for results, but we all know what he is capable of and the rest of the world is finally catching up. He got the holeshot in his heat race and led every lap on his way to the coveted checkered flag. Nearing the halfway point of the Eastern Regional Series, he is tied for fourth in overall points. With a little luck, his consistency and mature riding style can keep him up there, especially going into the east/west shootouts where anything can and will happen. But then ...

with 50 yards left to go in the main event, ready to cross the line in seventh place, the #38 made an aggressive pass and knocked Coty off the track. The awkward landing unfortunately broke his collarbone. He was officially scored in eighth place and the evening went from being amazing to rock-bottom. After the incident Coty said: “I knew he was there and even knew that he would try to make an aggressive pass. There was plenty of room and really no need to blast a fellow Yamaha rider off the track. I just wasn’t expecting that for seventh place. A wise man told me, 18-year-olds will do what 18- year-olds will do. I chalk it up to a racing incident and I will learn from it and move on.

The team spent Saturday night making arrangements to get Coty scheduled for surgery this week. At this point there is no scheduled date for his return to racing and what was an amazing story is unfortunately on the shelf for now. This is the rollercoaster we call Supercross, enjoy the ride.

Shock chatting about his first-ever heat race win.
Shock chatting about his first-ever heat race win. Align Media

We spoke to Schock on Friday before the race and he indicated that the collarbone was already hurting, due to a hairline crack suffered in Daytona. Schock went down early in the whoops in qualifying and was then run into by Seth Hammaker. He wasn't able to ride in the week leading up to Birmingham, but he was able to ride well on Saturday, as evidenced by the heat race win.

As mentioned last night, Deegan was penalized two positions due to an off-track excursion early in the main, which means, ironically, that Schock still ends up finishing in front of him in the official Birmingham results.

Supercross

Birmingham - 250SX East Main Event

March 9, 2024
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:03.573 17 Laps 53.076 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
2 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:06.304 +2.731 53.461 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:07.379 +3.806 53.628 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 16:14.664 +11.091 53.746 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
5 Jeremy Martin Jeremy Martin 16:22.912 +19.339 53.943 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
6 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll 16:23.677 +20.104 53.723 Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
7 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:32.620 +29.047 54.899 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
8 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:43.175 +39.602 54.327 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:28.643 +39.602 54.516 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:47.628 +44.055 54.124 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, CA France 74
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 73
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 69
4Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 62
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 62
Full Standings

Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now