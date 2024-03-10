Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
GNCC
The General
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Josh Toth
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
News
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 23
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 23
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Spain
Sun Mar 24
News
Full Schedule

Watch: MXGP Season Opener Highlights And Results

March 10, 2024 10:35pm

The opening round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) featured plenty of action with a #deepfield in both the MXGP and MX2 classes. Check out highlights from both classes at the YPF INFINIA MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina. 

After Tim Gajser and Lucas Coenen won Saturday's Ram Qualifying races (which do pay a small bit of championship points), the regular two-moto GP format began on Sunday. Crashes played a big part in the results, as some of the fastest riders all saw shots at overall victories reduced due to spills. Ultimately, MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado got his season started right with a dominant first moto and steady second moto to win the overall in his class. Gajser crashed early in the first moto (as did fellow multi-time champion Jeffrey Herlings) but came back to win the second moto, and Romain Febvre was solid in both motos to take second overall.

Simon Laengenfelder grabbed the first moto win, while Kay De Wolf rallied for second. Then De Wolf won moto two to grab the overall.  Triumph marked its entry into the class with strong starts and a podium by Mikkel Haarup. Coenen had speed again but crashed out of moto one off the start, then crashed again while battling for the lead in moto two.

MXGP

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MXGP

March 10, 2024
Villa La Angostura
Neuquen, Argentina Argentina
Rider Motos Bike
1 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 1 - 2 GasGas
2 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 2 - 3 Kawasaki
3 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 5 - 1 Honda
4 Pauls Jonass Pauls Jonass Latvia 3 - 4 Honda
5 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 4 - 6 Yamaha
Full Results
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 54
2Romain Febvre France 51
3Tim Gajser Slovenia 51
4Pauls Jonass Latvia 46
5Maxime Renaux France 39
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina - MX2

March 10, 2024
Villa La Angostura
Neuquen, Argentina Argentina
Rider Motos Bike
1 Kay De Wolf Kay De Wolf Netherlands 2 - 1 Husqvarna
2 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 1 - 4 GasGas
3 Mikkel Haarup Mikkel Haarup Denmark 5 - 2 Triumph
4 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 3 - 7 Yamaha
5 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 8 - 5 KTM
Full Results
MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Points
1Kay De Wolf Netherlands 56
2Simon Laengenfelder Germany 50
4Thibault Benistant France 40
3Mikkel Haarup Denmark 38
5Andrea Adamo Italy 37
Full Standings


