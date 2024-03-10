Weege Show: Life Perspective from McAdoo plus Privateer Corner

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the Birmingham round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, where more chaos engulfed the 250 East Region Division and Jett Lawrence put another stamp on his 450SX campaign. Weigandt toured the privateer side of the street via chats with Josh Cartright and Marshal Weltin, TPJ Privateer Team Owner Teddy Parks, plus the factory Liqui Moly Beta team and finally a chat with the very happy Cameron McAdoo. All brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance and more traction all made in the USA. Gold Valves!