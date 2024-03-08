First Look: Birmingham

It's your first look at a rainy Birmingham Supercross, with Jason Weigandt touring the expansive Barber Museum with Malcolm Stewart, then checking in with Max Anstie, Cooper Webb, Coty Schock and more back at Protective Stadium for round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Film/Edit: Rob Filebark

About 6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.