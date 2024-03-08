Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Tyler D Medaglia
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
The General
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach 2
Fri Mar 8
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 9
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia-Argentina
Sun Mar 10
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Salem
Fri Mar 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 16
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Mar 22
News
Full Schedule

First Look: Birmingham

March 8, 2024 11:55pm | by:

It's your first look at a rainy Birmingham Supercross, with Jason Weigandt touring the expansive Barber Museum with Malcolm Stewart, then checking in with Max Anstie, Cooper Webb, Coty Schock and more back at Protective Stadium for round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Film/Edit: Rob Filebark

About 6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

