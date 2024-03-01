On Saturday, the eighth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Daytona SX round will be the third round of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Daytona Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Daytona Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be back in action at the round two Wild Boar GNCC in Florida on March 2 and 3. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross