How to Watch: Daytona SX and Wild Boar GNCC

How to Watch Daytona SX and Wild Boar GNCC

March 1, 2024 8:00am
by:

On Saturday, the eighth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Daytona SX round will be the third round of the 250SX East Region Championship.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the Daytona Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Daytona Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be back in action at the round two Wild Boar GNCC in Florida on March 2 and 3. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Daytona

     Supercross Futures
    Saturday, March 2
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 2 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      March 2 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 2 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 2 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      March 4 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Daytona Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Wild Boar GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

2024 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 135
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 132
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 128
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 127
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 122
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 38
2Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 34
3Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 32
4Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 32
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 31
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 25
3Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 21
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 18
5Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus J Riordan Australia Australia 30
2Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 25
3Grant Davis 21
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 18
5Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 16
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 30
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 25
3Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 21
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 18
5Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 16
Full Standings
Other Links

2024 Souvenir Program

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.

General

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Daytona Supercross

Daytona Supercross Race Center

Daytona Supercross Injury Report

Daytona Supercross provisional entry lists:

Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

March 2, 2024
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Revised: February 26 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
6 Jeremy Martin
Jeremy Martin 		Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
16 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Updated Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
33 Jalek Swoll Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Triumph TF 250-X
37 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan New Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Daytona - 450SX Provisional Entry List

March 2, 2024
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona, FL United States
Revised: February 21 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo
Adam Cianciarulo 		Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Wild Boar GNCC

Wild Boar GNCC Race Center

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona International Speedway
Address: 1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Practice & Qualifying — 1:30p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Hog Waller
Address: 454 Co Rd 310
Palatka, FL 32177

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the Daytona Supercross.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Get tickets to the Wild Boar GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The Daytona SX track layout.
The Daytona SX track layout. Daytona International Speedway

Animated Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Courtesy of Daytona International Speedway

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Daytona

     Supercross Futures
    Saturday, March 2
    Daytona International Speedway
    Daytona, FL United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (EST)
    Saturday
    11:30am 11:30am 250SX Futures Free Practice 1
    11:40am 11:40am 250SX Group C Free Practice
    11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Group A Free Practice
    12:10pm 12:10pm 450SX Group A Free Practice
    12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group B Free Practice
    12:30pm 12:30pm 450SX Group C Free Practice
    12:40pm 12:40pm 250SX Futures Free Practice 2
    1:05pm 1:05pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    1:50pm 1:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    2:05pm 2:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    2:35pm 2:35pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 1
    3:00pm 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    3:10pm 3:10pm Track Maintenance
    3:20pm 3:20pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    3:35pm 3:35pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    3:50pm 3:50pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    4:05pm 4:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    4:20pm 4:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    4:35pm 4:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    4:50pm 4:50pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 2
    5:00pm 5:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    5:20pm 5:20pm Track Maintenance
    6:30pm 6:30pm Opening Ceremonies
    7:05pm 7:05pm 250SX Heat 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:19pm 7:19pm 250SX Heat 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    7:33pm 7:33pm 450SX Heat 1
    7:47pm 7:47pm 450SX Heat 2
    8:00pm 8:00pm 250SX Futures Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    8:10pm 8:10pm Track Maintenance
    8:20pm 8:20pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    8:32pm 8:32pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    8:39pm 8:39pm Intermission
    8:51pm 8:51pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    8:56pm 8:56pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    9:13pm 9:13pm 250SX Victory Circle
    9:21pm 9:21pm Track Maintenance
    9:24pm 9:24pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    9:29pm 9:29pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    9:51pm 9:51pm 450SX Victory Circle
Daytona Supercross Schedule

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Wild Boar GNCC Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, March 1, Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Palatka, Florida.

Friday, March 1, 2024

9:00am Gates Open
2:00pm – 7:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
12:00am Gates Close

Saturday, March 2, 2024

6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
10:05am Pro ATV Registration
11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00am Gates Close

Sunday, March 3, 2024

6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

