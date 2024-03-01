On Saturday, the eighth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Daytona SX round will be the third round of the 250SX East Region Championship.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Daytona Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Daytona Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be back in action at the round two Wild Boar GNCC in Florida on March 2 and 3. Tune into RacerTV.com to watch the pro ATVs on Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST and to watch the pro bikes on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
Wild BoarSaturday, March 2
2024 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|135
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|132
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|128
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|127
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|122
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|38
|2
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|34
|3
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|32
|4
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|32
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|31
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|30
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|25
|3
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|21
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|18
|5
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Angus J Riordan
|Australia
|30
|2
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|25
|3
|Grant Davis
|21
|4
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|18
|5
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|30
|2
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|25
|3
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|21
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|18
|5
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|16
2024 Souvenir Program
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.
General
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Daytona Supercross
Daytona Supercross Race Center
Daytona Supercross Injury Report
Daytona Supercross provisional entry lists:
Daytona - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListMarch 2, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|
Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Updated
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|33
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|37
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|New
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
Wild Boar GNCC
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona International Speedway
Address: 1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Hog Waller
Address: 454 Co Rd 310
Palatka, FL 32177
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Daytona Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Get tickets to the Wild Boar GNCC.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Courtesy of Daytona International Speedway
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (EST) Saturday 11:30am 11:30am 250SX Futures Free Practice 1 11:40am 11:40am 250SX Group C Free Practice 11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group B Free Practice 12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Group A Free Practice 12:10pm 12:10pm 450SX Group A Free Practice 12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group B Free Practice 12:30pm 12:30pm 450SX Group C Free Practice 12:40pm 12:40pm 250SX Futures Free Practice 2 1:05pm 1:05pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 1:50pm 1:50pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 2:05pm 2:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 2:35pm 2:35pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 1 3:00pm 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #1 3:10pm 3:10pm Track Maintenance 3:20pm 3:20pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:35pm 3:35pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 3:50pm 3:50pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 4:05pm 4:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 4:20pm 4:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 4:35pm 4:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 4:50pm 4:50pm 250SX Futures Qualifying 2 5:00pm 5:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 5:20pm 5:20pm Track Maintenance 6:30pm 6:30pm Opening Ceremonies 7:05pm 7:05pm 250SX Heat 1 7:19pm 7:19pm 250SX Heat 2 7:33pm 7:33pm 450SX Heat 1 7:47pm 7:47pm 450SX Heat 2 8:00pm 8:00pm 250SX Futures Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:10pm 8:10pm Track Maintenance 8:20pm 8:20pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 8:32pm 8:32pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 8:39pm 8:39pm Intermission 8:51pm 8:51pm 250SX Sighting Lap 8:56pm 8:56pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 9:13pm 9:13pm 250SX Victory Circle 9:21pm 9:21pm Track Maintenance 9:24pm 9:24pm 450SX Sighting Lap 9:29pm 9:29pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 9:51pm 9:51pm 450SX Victory Circle
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Wild Boar GNCC Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, March 1, Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3
*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Palatka, Florida.
Friday, March 1, 2024
9:00am Gates Open
2:00pm – 7:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, March 2, 2024
6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
10:05am Pro ATV Registration
11:00am Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
2:00pm – 7:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
7:00pm – 7:45pm Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, March 3, 2024
6:00am Gates Open
7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
8:05am – 9:45am Amateur Bike Registration
10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)