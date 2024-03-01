We won't see the paddock's most accomplished ProPhessor of Philth race again until the 250SX West Region series resumes in Seattle, but don't worry, you can still get your fix of Phil Nicoletti right here in his weekly column. This week Nicoletti charges head-on into topics like moonlighting in the 450 Class, treacherous Tuff Blox, and dropping back down to a 250.
As always, if you have a question for the curmudgeon of killjoy, send it to Phil@racerxonline.com and it might be featured right here.
Phil,
I’ve been a fan of motocross from back when everything thing was two-strokes and air cooled. You rode the 450 in the outdoor series last year, are you thinking of entering some 450SX east coast supercross this year? It would be cool to see you up front kicking some ass.
-Andrew
Andrew,
For me personally, it doesn’t make any sense. Sure, I get to ride a 450 for some purse money and whatnot, but not enough for me to really risk it. I guess I shouldn’t even say risk it, but to put forth the energy to do it. It would bring some marketing to the team, and cost a little extra money to do it. But the cost and risk really don’t line up with what I would make, moneywise. So, to go race Daytona and get put through the ringer, for no extra money besides purse? Yeaaaaa, I’m out. I’m past that point in my life. I’ve race Daytona many times. Not sure I need that stress in my life.
Hey Phil,
Love watching you race, and as a 55-year-old curmudgeon, I love your personality. Here’s my question. With all the practicing I see teams doing, why are they not trying to replicate the true supercross experience by practicing at night under the lights while using Tuff Blox? Jorge Prado said it was very different at Anaheim because it was at night. I have also heard James Stewart say the tracks feel much tighter with Tuff Blox. I’d love to hear your thoughts.
Much appreciated!
-Lance
Lance,
That’s a solid question. The lighting factor doesn’t really affect me all that much. Racing west coast, the time change affects me more than actually racing at night with lights. The biggest factor of all of this is the Tuff Blox. The Tuff Blox make it to where you have serious tunnel vision. On a practice track you can use literally the whole track and go left, right, and center. You can ride the edges of the tracks to where the apex of the corners match up just perfectly. The issue is, when the race comes around, the Tuff Blox change the dynamic of a supercross track. The Tuff Blox in our sport are absolutely mental. I really wish we had a different way to go about outlining a track. I’m not sure what is more of a hazard, the track itself or the Tuff Blox. Especially if you’re a rookie when you come into a supercross after practicing at the test tracks. The Tuff Blox make it so much more difficult. It’s just something you end up learning to deal with over the years. The toughest part is knowing that at a test track when you run off the track you are in the clear. But, when you screw up at the race on a Saturday and you run off the track and hit a Tuff Block, nine out of ten times you’re hitting the deck. Jesus, take the wheel.
What up Phil,
I’ve always like your tell-it-like-it-is attitude, but you've really made me a fan the last couple of years in that even though you are one of the older guys in the 250 class you seem to be riding better than ever. As we've seen with some really good riders in the past, once they are on 450s for a while there's not many that can get back on 250s and be back at their old level, much less better. Considering you are one of the few who’ve made the switch back to a 250, why do you think most struggle when they go back?
-Flynnsanity
Flynnsanity,
The whole reason I went back to a 250 is because I never really had a shot at a decent bike in the class. When I moved up to 450 in 2013 it was the only option I really had that made good sense. Then, when I ended up finishing in the top 20 in points, that made me ineligible to race a 250 again. Racing supercross in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, I had the opportunity with JGR to move back to a 250 in 2017. So, with not really having much of a 250 supercross career, JGR helped me appeal my case. I was very fortunate enough to be able to go back down and do something like that. At my age I really enjoy the schedule of the 250SX program and the 450 outdoor program. Seventeen rounds of supercross and 11 outdoor rounds at age 34 (35 next week) is a bit extreme for my body. But I truly enjoy racing outdoors! So, instead of a supercross-only contract, I’d rather do 250 supercross and 450 motocross. The day I want to race supercross-only, is the day racing a dirt bike at a professional level isn’t for me anymore.
-Phil