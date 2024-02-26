Results Archive
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

February 26, 2024 9:30am
by:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 7 (of 17) - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East Main Event

February 24, 2024
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:23.165 21 Laps 46.010 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:30.278 +7.113 46.135 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 16:32.810 +9.645 46.345 Avignon, CA France KTM 250 SX-F
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 16:34.207 +11.042 46.106 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 16:36.020 +12.855 46.208 Sandy, UT United States GasGas MC 250F
6 Max Anstie Max Anstie 16:37.062 +13.897 46.091 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF250R
7 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 16:47.092 +23.927 46.008 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R
8 Coty Schock Coty Schock 16:50.449 +27.284 46.823 Dover, DE United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres 16:52.090 +28.925 46.799 Barcelona. Spain, CT Spain Husqvarna FC 250 RE
10 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:57.848 +34.683 46.611 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) Align Media
2024 Arlington Supercross 250SX main event podium.
2024 Arlington Supercross 250SX main event podium. Align Media
Supercross

Arlington - 450SX Main Event

February 24, 2024
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 20:52.193 27 Laps 45.474 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 20:55.161 +2.968 45.388 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 20:57.077 +4.884 45.438 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:00.096 +7.903 45.147 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:10.496 +18.303 45.765 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
6 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:12.452 +20.259 45.222 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
7 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:13.930 +21.737 45.385 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
8 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:18.157 +25.964 45.891 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
9 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:19.844 +27.651 46.104 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
10 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:40.673 +48.480 45.333 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
Cooper Webb (Yamaha)
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) Align Media
2024 Arlington Supercross 450SX main event podium.
2024 Arlington Supercross 450SX main event podium. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 38
2Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States 34
3Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 32
4Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 32
5Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 31
6Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States 29
7Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 27
8Guillem Farres Barcelona. Spain, CT Spain 27
9Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 26
10Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States 25
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 135
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 132
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 128
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 127
5Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 122
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 118
7Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 116
8Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 93
9Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 86
10Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 75
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 106
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 102
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 101
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 87
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 74
6Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States 67
7Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 65
8Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 63
9Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 58
10Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 56
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series

Through Round 1 (of 13)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 30
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 25
3Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 21
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 18
5Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 16
6Angus J Riordan Australia Australia 15
7Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 14
8Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 13
9Grant Davis 12
10Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States 11
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Angus J Riordan Australia Australia 30
2Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 25
3Grant Davis 21
4Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 18
5Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 16
6Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV United States 15
7Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 14
8Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 13
9Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 12
10Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 11
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 30
2Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 25
3Dustin Simpson Wesley Chapel, NC United States 21
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 18
5Zachary N Davidson Iron Station, NC United States 16
6Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 15
7Jeff Werner Osgood, IN United States 14
8James Churn Iii Annapolis, MD United States 13
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 30
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 25
3Brandy Richards 21
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 18
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 16
6Jocelyn Barnes Equinunk, PA United States 15
7Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 14
8Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 13
9Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 12
10Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 11
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

AMA Arenacross

Through Round 10 (of 14)

Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 2

Championship Standings

