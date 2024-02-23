Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back and so is Phil Nicoletti. This week the philanderer of philth tackles weighty subjects like supercross starts, appearing in vlogs, and wetting his beak in champagne.

We all know starts are absolutely crucial in SX. What percentage of weekly practice time do most pros spend on practicing starts (in all sorts of conditions)? It seems odd that top guys still mess up starts due to ruts, lack of traction, dirt condition, etc., when they can ride the same track lap after lap perfectly even though the conditions are changing more than conditions on the start. Is it still just a big mental game? Thanks for inspiring us old guys!

To be a good starter is an art. It’s knowing you have the confidence, but at the same time being able to read the dirt. It’s all about being able to hit your shift points and clutch release. It’s all about navigating the first corner. There are so many things to putting together a good start. Now with the grates it’s closed that gap a little more from the good starters to the bad starters, because the grate limits a huge variable, DIRT! I miss the days of setting a start map based on which type of dirt was behind and in front of the gate. Now it’s just one map fits all. I myself on average do about five starts a day, especially after I have my start map locked in and whatnot after preseason testing. But I know I can roll around the first corner in a decent starting position, so I don’t overthink my starts. Even if I don’t holeshot my practice starts, I’m okay with it. As long as my clutch release and everything else feels good, then I’m good.

