Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Video Vault: The Final Freestone Pro Motocross National

February 22, 2024 12:00pm

Two thousand and twelve marked the final time the AMA Pro Motocross Championship landed in Texas, and the last hoorah took place in a 100+ degree heat index. The first moto of the day was a classic, with laps led by privateers, rookie sensations, a comeback win and insane moments from the red plate holder. But perhaps the real show stealer was that of Blake Baggett who spent most of the moto launching the wall jump into what was then called the Texas 12 Pack. Watch as some of the sports' biggest names go at it in the Texas heat!

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.

