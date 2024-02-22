Two thousand and twelve marked the final time the AMA Pro Motocross Championship landed in Texas, and the last hoorah took place in a 100+ degree heat index. The first moto of the day was a classic, with laps led by privateers, rookie sensations, a comeback win and insane moments from the red plate holder. But perhaps the real show stealer was that of Blake Baggett who spent most of the moto launching the wall jump into what was then called the Texas 12 Pack. Watch as some of the sports' biggest names go at it in the Texas heat!

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.