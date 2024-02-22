Round seven of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this Saturday in Arlington, Texas. The 250SX East Regional championship will also resume action for its second round. Check out our report below for a look at who’s out with injury.
450SX
Adam Cianciarulo – Finger | Out
Cianciarulo is shooting for a return to racing at Daytona. Cianciarulo sustained a fracture in his hand at A1 and was able to race in the mud at the next two rounds, but his hand simply wasn’t up to the task.
Grant Harlan – Hip | In
Harlan is back this weekend after a hip injury sustained at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations kept him out of competition thus far in 2024.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow is out after sustaining a serious ankle injury at the season opener. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.
Ty Masterpool – Ankle | In
Masterpool will return to racing this weekend in Arlington after missing the first six races of 2024 due to a lingering ankle injury.
Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out
Nichols is out with a damaged rotator cuff. His team tells us they’re hoping he’ll be back for Birmingham (round nine).
Aaron Tanti – Shoulder | Out
Tanti is working on being back around Daytona (round eight) after sustaining cracking a bone in his shoulder during practice.
250SX East Region
Casey Cochran – Banged Up | Out
Cochran is not eligible for his 250SX debut until he scores a few more points at SX Futures rounds. He suffered a crash before A2 and missed that Futures event. He’s expected to get back in action (in Supercross Futures) at Daytona.
Evan Ferry – Banged Up | In
Ferry will line up in Arlington after getting pushed wide on the start of the 250SX main in Detroit and taking a shot to the head.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm | In
Lopes will return to racing in Arlington after a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery left him with a weak hand/forearm.
Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out
Martin was aiming to line up in Arlington following a scary crash in Detroit that resulted in, what his team referred to as, a mild concussion. However, after training this week, Martin and the team decided to wait one more week for him to return for precautionary measure. The plan is for #6 to return at Daytona.
Cullin Park – Wrist | Out
Park had surgery after dislocating his wrist in Detroit. He’s now focusing on AMA Pro Motocross and will miss the rest of the supercross season.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out
Reynolds sustained an AC separation in his shoulder in Detroit and then suffered another crash this week while training for the Arlington round, injuring the same shoulder. Unfortunately, he will need surgery, which will sideline him starting this weekend.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson is dealing with the aftermath of a serious wrist injury and is out for the immediate future.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out
Schwartz told us he’ll miss the first few 250SX East races after breaking his right radius and tearing two ligaments in his hand before the start of his season.
250SX West Region
The west region will resume on March 23 in Seattle, Washington.
Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis
Turner is back on the bike after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1. He’s expected to return to racing in Seattle.
Max Vohland – Hip
Vohland is out due to a dislocated hip sustained before San Diego. Right now there is no timetable on his return.
Dylan Walsh – Intestine
Walsh sustained a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.