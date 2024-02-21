Kawasaki Factory rider Jeremy Seewer has started his 2024 season with 4-3-1-1 results from Mantova in Italy and Sommières in France. Obviously those 1-1 results handed the multi-time World number two, victory in the French international and now as he leads into another race this weekend, again in France, but this time at Lacapelle, we caught up with him during his busy preparation.

Since his arrival in Grand Prix racing, Seewer has been one of the most interesting, positive and open-minded characters in our sport and always gives great interviews. As always, he didn’t back down on some questions, including the current situation with his friend Jett Lawrence, who has in the past month or so really taken some heat from fans early in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

[This interview was conducted by Geoff Meyer of MX Large.]

MXlarge: Congratulations on your victory on the weekend. Can you explain it.

Seewer: Yes, good day. The track was awesome. It was my first time out there; I never rode there before, and it was a super cool track. Perfectly prepped and a typical French kind of technical track. It was a mega day as far as time schedule. We had free practice, we had timed practice, then we had super-pole and three motos, so a busy day and a tough day. I enjoyed every second, it was my second race on the Kawasaki. The first race I pushed a little more and wanted to see where the limits were, and it went really well. I had a really good feeling from the beginning and went fastest and was one of the fastest in every session. Not much to say, it was a solid, positive day and I had a lot of fun.

You said it’s your second time on the Kawasaki, and you have raced two different types of conditions, sand in Mantova and hard pack in France. Can you tell if it feels better in one or the other?

My first indication is that it is really good on both, or anywhere I go. Sure, we still need set-up some things and it won’t be perfect on every track, but until now, it is very positive.

The field in France wasn’t super deep, but you beat Romain [Febvre] and while these pre-season races don’t really tell the full story, we all know that Romain is a racer and isn’t riding around for anything but the win. In some ways the win means something and in other ways, it doesn’t mean much, right?

Yes, I know the pre-season means nothing, like, it doesn’t count at all, and your feeling is more important than winning, but still, if you look back at every season, the guys who are strong at the start of the year are strong in the championships. They will be there and for me, Romain isn’t cruising around in these races, and nobody is. Sure, nobody is at 100%, but you don’t want to finish, second, third or fourth if you can win it. It isn’t like I say, look, I won now, and everything is mega, but I am also not saying it doesn’t mean anything. It is somewhere in-between you know. It was good info, especially for me, to get some starts in, get some races in and see how the bike feels and so far, it is very positive.