Do the Racer X office guys actually ride? Jason Weigandt, Mitch Kendra and Matt Rice got to attend Yamaha's 2024 Cross Country bike intro in South Carolina, run in conjunction with the opening round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series at Big Buck. The YZ450FX closed-course off-road racer is all-new this year, based on the YZ450F motocrosser which was revamped last year. We got to swing a leg over it, and also got to try the YZ250X and YZ125X two-strokes, which are of course plenty of fun. These are motocross bikes with engine and suspension tweaks and a few bolt on off-road parts to make them more competitive in the woods or in the desert. How are they? We took 'em out to see.

Film/edit: Robert Filebark