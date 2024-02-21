Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 2024 Yamaha Cross-Country Series Bike Intros

February 21, 2024 12:00pm | by: , &

Do the Racer X office guys actually ride? Jason Weigandt, Mitch Kendra and Matt Rice got to attend Yamaha's 2024 Cross Country bike intro in South Carolina, run in conjunction with the opening round of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series at Big Buck. The YZ450FX closed-course off-road racer is all-new this year, based on the YZ450F motocrosser which was revamped last year. We got to swing a leg over it, and also got to try the YZ250X and YZ125X two-strokes, which are of course plenty of fun. These are motocross bikes with engine and suspension tweaks and a few bolt on off-road parts to make them more competitive in the woods or in the desert. How are they? We took 'em out to see.

Film/edit: Robert Filebark

