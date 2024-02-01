This weekend’s fifth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The 450SX Championship has been exciting so far and on Saturday we will see the start of the 250SX East Region Championship.

But you will want to tune in (or set the DVR) earlier than usual, as the Detroit Supercross will race during the day. Also note that the race airs live on NBC this weekend. Note, the Philadelphia Supercross (April 27) is also a day race—we will provide more information on that race when it comes close to that weekend.

What you need to know the most for Detroit: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. The 450SX heat races will be first, followed by the 250SX heat races. Then 450SX LCQ will be first, followed by the 250SX LCQ, but the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event.

While Detroit’s weather will be a high of about 45 degrees Fahrenheit, there is no need to worry about conditions this weekend as Ford Field will host first indoor SX event of the year.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on NBC and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.