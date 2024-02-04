Coty Schock’s fourth-place finish was a big-time ride as the new Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha rider earned a new career best. He said afterwards he came in and needed the bike to be in a better spot so each session the team worked to make him more comfortable. When he crossed the finish line, he had no idea what position he was in until he saw his name pop up below Bennick’s third.

“I just went into the main, just trying to treat it like any other practice day at club with all the boys,” Schock said. “And, yeah, I just got to a good start, and, I mean, I didn't even know I was in fifth or fourth or anything. Dakota [mechanic] didn't put anything on the pit board. He was just like, ‘Trust yourself.’ And when I crossed the finish, I saw one, two, three and then my name came up on fourth. I was like, I feel like I just won! It feels awesome.”

Brown remounted and finished fifth, the highest of anyone down in the first turn.

Swoll came through sixth, taking Triumph Racing’s all-new TF 250-X motocross bike to a top-ten finish in a hectic debut day. Swoll appeared solid all day long and his effort to charge to sixth has to have the team happy with his night.

“It's sick,” Swoll told our Steve Matthes. “I mean, it's not so often new team, new bike comes around the industry. So, um, to be a part of that history and, uh, come in and especially have like a decent night, you know. I’m stoked. …I mean, I've been a part of the process and been kind of just developing the bike and, and, and I see all the hard work these guys put in and there's so many people, like from the UK that even came over today. Just because they're hands on, you know, everybody's touched this bike and in some sort of way. So, from the motor guys, suspension, guys, chassis, everything, dude, it's been a process but, we've had a really good base package and developing the bike and developing with the new team and it's been fun. I've been really enjoying the experience.”

And on Brown’s move on Swoll in the heat, there does not appear to be any beef there between the friendly competitors as Swoll said they chatted after the race.

The other Triumph rider, Ferry, had his ups and downs, too. A crash in the heat sent him to the LCQ. He took the race win. Moments later in the tight turnaround the gates dropped on the main event, but the pileup sent him into a stadium wall of Tuff Blox outside of turn one. His night ended there before he could even get to turn two. Ferry going down in turn one was out of his control, but overall, you would expect Triumph to take the positives from the day.