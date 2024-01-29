That is now two straight Anaheim 2 Supercross Triple Crown wins in a row for Levi Kitchen, dating back to last January. The big difference this year? The win puts Kitchen into a tie with Jordon Smith for this year's 250SX West Region Championship lead. Note, there will be a week off for the West Region boys this coming as the 250SX East Region Championship kicks off in Detroit, Michigan.
Here is what Kitchen had to say about his win in the post-race press conference.
Levi, Triple Crowns seem to be the thing you are great at. Your first and second win in a Triple Crown ground. How much do you love this format?
Levi Kitchen: Yeah, I like it a lot actually. It's obviously treated me well, but I would honestly probably prefer the normal one. But every once in a while, it's good. I just hope they don't go to like a lot of these. It's fun to have a couple in the season, but, yeah, I would say I prefer the normal format.
Eli Tomac said the same thing. He said, “Let's cap it at three. Three is great. No more.” You feel the same way?
I mean, [due to 250 class] I don't even have three. [Laughs] I don't even know how many I have this season. But, yeah, no, definitely in terms of how many we run, I say three, yeah.
Every year, I feel like in the Lites class we get a few rounds in and someone sort of slowly establishes their dominance. Like last year it was Jett and Hunter, the year before we've had Christian Craig, you know. So, you get a couple rounds in and someone kind of takes that spot. Do you think that spot is still up for grabs or are you slowly making a claim for that? And that first moto especially you and RJ were sending it. So, it seems like you guys are really in the battle for who is gonna be the guy of this class this season?
Yeah, I mean, it's tough. Last year, I think [Jett] Lawrence was clearly just a little bit better. So, we're all really close right now. Obviously, I wanna be the dominant guy. [Laughs] But, yeah, it's close right now. You can't start in like fifth or sixth with these guys and have them up front. Yeah, you'd have to have a pretty amazing…I don't even know what you'd have to do to be able to get up to them. So, I think it's tighter than years' past, like, especially the top five of us. We're all pretty experienced by now, so it's definitely tight racing.
This will be for both Levi and Nate there as well. You guys have been teammates in the past, so you spend a lot of the time riding with each other throughout the week. Do each of you take that into consideration on the racetrack? You know each other's craft better than anyone else on the track. Is that something that works into your favor at all?
Kitchen: I think so. Like, I'd say for the safety thing, I know I can follow Nate pretty much wherever I want. He's pretty in control when he's racing. So, I'd say in that case, yeah.
Nate Thrasher: I mean, yeah, for a little bit. It's definitely tough when you're at the racetrack, it's a different track every weekend, so there's obviously a little bit different stuff you're doing. But, yeah, you can definitely trust the guy a little bit more and know he's not gonna race you dirty. And, yeah, it's good clean racing.
Anaheim 2 (A2) - 250SX WestJanuary 27, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|1 - 2 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|2 - 1 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|3 - 10 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|9 - 3 - 2
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|4 - 8 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|84
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|84
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|75
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|70
|5
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|55
You look like a totally new rider this weekend, from rounds like one through three, the leg swag in moto one and two. Is there anything that's changed? Like you just looked like you were charging, it looks like you're flowing the whole weekend. Like, can you just talk about anything's changed or you just feel more comfortable?
Well, we didn't get rain. [Laughs] So, I'd say that was the first thing. Well, I mean, really the only take away we have is A1 and I was pretty nervous at A1. So, I rode a little tight. So, I'd say I just rode like myself tonight more so.
In that last race, you already had a pretty comfortable points lead in terms for the Triple Crown overall win. You didn't need to pass Nate. You also didn't need to beat Jo and Jo caught you in the end. Are you doing the math in your head? And also how would you feel if there were like championship points rewarded for like the first or even a podium [in Triple Crown races] to give you some more incentive to actually race forward in that last race?
Yeah, if that was the case, I would have for sure made a push to try to get Nate. But, I mean, it didn't matter tonight. I looked up on the triple and pretty much spotted RJ every time and then when I saw he went down, I pretty much just kicked him in cruise control and then just tried to be smart and get to the finish line.
As riders, is that too much extra stress to have additional championship points on the line for like a first in a single race?
I mean, maybe, I don't know. I think it would make the format definitely interesting. But, I think you'd see a lot more carnage, to be honest. I mean, yeah, I don't really know how that would go.
You had three good starts tonight. But last year, you had issues with starts and now you're on the Pro Circuit bike. Anything that you figured out, is it just technique, maybe confidence? What in on your starts that you figured out?
I think a little bit of it is the hydraulic clutch. It's a little bit easier for me to get off the line with it. So, but other than that, yeah, I just worked on a lot of starts this year and I feel really comfortable on this bike.
I don't know if you've looked at the points but you and Jordon [Smith] are tied right now and then you guys have a week off and then come back in Phoenix. Obviously, we always talk about the mindset of the red plate. So how does this feel for you right now?
Well, it’s new, I've never had it. So, I don't know. I mean, there's obviously a little bit of pressure. But I'm just gonna try to keep doing what I've been doing and, you know, if the win’s there, take it, if not, then just try to leave Glendale with the red palate again.
Obviously, two straight years you win the Anaheim 2 Supercross and it's a Triple Crown. But last year, like you went 7-21-1 and this year you've been on the podium with 3-2-5-1. Just talk about the differences [from last year]. Did you do anything mentally? Training wise? We haven't seen crashes in the first early rounds like you had all your first years of supercross. Talk about the differences compared to previousyears.
I think just experience. Obviously new team, a lot of things changed, but I'd say it's just mindset and being a little smarter with even gate position, anything. Yeah, just being a smarter racer and I'm learning a lot every time I'm out there.
And your starts look like they're better too. That was your kryptonite kind of last year: if you started up front, you could run up front. Is that something kind of with the different clutch you mentioned? It seems like your jumps are better, you're able to get in a better position, so you're avoiding that early lap carnage and stuff.
Yeah, I think it's that and also just being more confident. Knowing that I need to get to the front more. Yeah, I would just say between all that and the bike. The bike's really good too.