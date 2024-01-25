Josh Strang Chooses Sherco for 2024 GNCC Season

The following press release is from Sherco:

Josh Strang Chooses Sherco for his GNCC Program

Denver, NC - GNCC rider Josh Strang announced today that he will be riding Sherco. The former champion has started his own program and made the following announcement on his social channels.

“I’m proud to announce that I will be running my own program with full support from Sherco USA for the 2024 season.

This deal has been a long time in the making but it’s very exciting seeing everything come together like we have all been working for. I wanted to find support and sponsors that actually wanted to be involved. These are the companies that have stepped up and the companies that when I approached them with an idea, there was no hesitation in wanting to help. This is going to be fun!

The Sherco SEF 450 is a bike that people should not sleep on… it already has proven results in American East Coast racing. I have put in a lot of time and feel very comfortable on it so I’m excited to get racing.”