The Monster Energy AMA Supercross series went to San Francisco for the first time in a while and it was great to be back. Except for the rain. Like, a lot of rain. Like, all day. Like, cancel qualifying after one session. Like, total mudder. It sucks for Feld Motor Sports to go back to San Fran and deal with all the eccentric things we have to do (the pits are a mile away, you have to pressure wash your bike before you leave the stadium, etc.), and then it rains. So, a lot of riders and industry people had a sour taste about this race, which was all weather related.

All weekend long, though, whenever a rider or team member complained to me about the pits or the pressure washer situation or whatever, I just replied with “It’s better than Oakland!” I must’ve said this 30 times this weekend.

Oakland was definitely better for the fans in terms of the pits, and you can’t blame the weather on San Fran, because Oakland is nearby, and we had not had a full mudder like this over there....oh wait well they did have to postpone last year's event! Everything else was better in San Francisco. Like, much, much nicer. It was nice to be back at the stadium where the Giants play. Great views, the city has lots to do, and all in all, I hope we keep going back. Or maybe Santa Clara, but please, never Oakland. I think it's important to have a NorCal SX race (lots of good fans there) but there were serious issues over there in Oakland. So San Fran is better than that.

I get it, the rain was coming down hard and the track was a mess, but if we morons in the press box were tracking the storm cells then surely Feld and the AMA were as well? So, to cancel the second set of practices (after cancelling press day on Friday and the first practice on race day) without warning was not something you should do. Sure, the riders needed to be smarter about making sure they put in a heater lap in the slop, but plenty of riders were not happy and guess what, they were all privateers. I got a text from a factory team saying they voted to cancel the second set but then privateer team owners (who also spend money to go to the races) never heard a word about a vote. Got to have better communication than that in my opinion. Maybe before the first set of practices, after looking at the radar like we were, tell the riders, “Hey we might cancel next session, so be warned and make sure you put in a fast lap.” But nope, riders were ready for their second set of practices and were told to head back in.