Jason Weigandt braved the conditions....on his couch while watching Monster Energy AMA Supercross from San Francisco. The mud race didn't prove much, but Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac already had reason to believe they would be better even if this was a dry race. The fact they we don't know how much better means we'll have to wait until next weekend for more answers. Awesome! Brought to you by RaceTech.com and the fabulous Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance and more traction. Plus made in the USA!