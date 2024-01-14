Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Watch: San Francisco Supercross Video Highlights & Results

January 14, 2024 4:00pm | by:
Watch: San Francisco Supercross Video Highlights & Results

Video highlights from the second round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The San Francisco Supercross was the second round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the second round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Jordon Smith (Yamaha) claimed the 250SX main event win ahead of Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) and Garrett Marchbanks.

Chase Sexton (KTM) claimed the 450SX main event win ahead of Eli Tomac (Yamaha) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki).

Check out the post-race videos for the San Francisco Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the San Francisco Supercross.

San Francisco Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #2: San Francisco, CA | Oracle Park

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 2 - San Francisco

Weege Show: San Fran Mudder Proves Nothing. Great!

Main Event Results

Supercross

San Francisco - 250SX West Main Event

January 13, 2024
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 11:45.241 8 Laps 1:26.482 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 11:46.154 +0.913 1:25.980 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 12:43.895 +58.654 1:32.789 Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Phil Nicoletti Phil Nicoletti 12:51.627 +1:06.386 1:33.074 Cochecton, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford 12:59.614 +1:14.373 1:29.749 Simi Valley, CA United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

San Francisco - 450SX Main Event

January 13, 2024
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 17:52.177 12 Laps 1:25.265 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 17:59.636 +7.459 1:26.207 Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 18:19.432 +27.255 1:25.786 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
4 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 18:36.951 +44.774 1:29.668 Canton, NC United States Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 18:38.742 +46.565 1:28.902 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 47
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 42
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 38
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 35
5Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 29
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 45
2Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 38
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 35
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 35
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 33
Full Standings
