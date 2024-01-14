Watch: San Francisco Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the second round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The San Francisco Supercross was the second round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the second round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Jordon Smith (Yamaha) claimed the 250SX main event win ahead of Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) and Garrett Marchbanks.
Chase Sexton (KTM) claimed the 450SX main event win ahead of Eli Tomac (Yamaha) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki).
Check out the post-race videos for the San Francisco Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the San Francisco Supercross.
San Francisco Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #2: San Francisco, CA | Oracle Park
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 2 - San Francisco
Weege Show: San Fran Mudder Proves Nothing. Great!
Main Event Results
San Francisco - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 13, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jordon Smith
|11:45.241
|8 Laps
|1:26.482
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|11:46.154
|+0.913
|1:25.980
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Garrett Marchbanks
|12:43.895
|+58.654
|1:32.789
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Phil Nicoletti
|12:51.627
|+1:06.386
|1:33.074
|Cochecton, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Carson Mumford
|12:59.614
|+1:14.373
|1:29.749
|Simi Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
San Francisco - 450SX Main EventJanuary 13, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|17:52.177
|12 Laps
|1:25.265
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Eli Tomac
|17:59.636
|+7.459
|1:26.207
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Ken Roczen
|18:19.432
|+27.255
|1:25.786
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|4
|Shane McElrath
|18:36.951
|+44.774
|1:29.668
|Canton, NC
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|18:38.742
|+46.565
|1:28.902
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|47
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|42
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|38
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|35
|5
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|29
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|45
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|38
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|35
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|35
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|33