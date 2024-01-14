Video highlights from the second round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The San Francisco Supercross was the second round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the second round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Jordon Smith (Yamaha) claimed the 250SX main event win ahead of Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) and Garrett Marchbanks.

Chase Sexton (KTM) claimed the 450SX main event win ahead of Eli Tomac (Yamaha) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki).

Check out the post-race videos for the San Francisco Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the San Francisco Supercross.

San Francisco Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights