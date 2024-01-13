Did Tallon realize that his young son had the talent, desire, and skillset to make it as a factory rider?

“We started out going BMX racing and he really got a lot of skills in that, and then we started back on the dirt bike with Grandpa Vohland,” he explained. “You’d see little things and say, ‘Oh, okay. That’s good.’ It’s almost like a little seed and you see these little seeds and they grow bigger and bigger and that’s just the way it is. I was going to say that from a dad’s perspective. You hear about all these dads now. You have Brian Deegan coming in. I think that advantage for the kids like Tom Viale and Max is that you know all the steps to get them there more safely, but also easier. You can do this without making all the mistakes that your dad made. When you see that opportunity as a past professional, it’s kind of like you can get where you need to be and then it finally comes down to him.”

A part of Red Bull KTM Racing for three years, as well as spending more than a decade with KTM as an amateur racer, Max, even this early on in the grand scheme of things, is quite pleased with the reality of his new racing surroundings.

“Yeah, really cool to be here,” Max said. “I feel great. I had an awesome off-season. I had very minimal bad days. And they weren’t even bad days. Maybe more of just an odd day. I’ve been doing great training with Jason Anderson. My bike is also awesome. I’ve really had the same setup basically since I go on the bike, so I didn’t really need to change a lot. So I’ve gotten a lot of time on stuff I know, so I’m comfortable. I feel confident that I’m riding fast. Yeah, I’m tired of waiting to race, actually. I’m very excited and antsy to race, so I’m glad that it’s finally here I’ve just got to sleep one more night until it’s race day.”

Once atop the Kawasaki, Vohland quickly found himself training, riding and in-step with former Moster Energy Supercross champion and Moster Energy Kawasaki 450cc pilot Jason Anderson.

“On the bike, Jason and me have been training together,” explained Vohland. “It just kind of happened. He just asked one day. He said, ‘Hey, if you ever want to hop in with me and do motos, you can.’ I did that day and since then it worked. We’ve really been pushing our level higher and higher. It seems l haven’t really hit a limit yet. We keep improving, so that’s good to have that. It’s not like you hit that ceiling. We keep finding more and more. Even our last day at the test track, we found another second on the track and broke the record that we had with lap times. We’ve made huge improvements on the test track, so it’s cool to see that and to also have someone who is so motivated and a good role model for me to strive to be.”

Having raced for Mitch Payton and Kawasaki in both 2000 and 2001, Tallon knew what he and his son were getting into for 2024 and beyond, and is absolutely good with it all.

“Well, it’s been a bit of a blessing,” said Tallon. “The bike and program I know because I’ve been on Mitch Payton’s race teams. That’s, honestly, one of the reasons I called Mitch. I told him that I trust him and we luckily ended up here. Mitch took the opportunity and chance on Max and the blessing was that Jason Anderson teamed up with Max and after a couple of times riding together we had a meeting and we’ve been training with him and it has been great. Anderson is so analytical about everything that he does. He really is and he doesn’t miss anything. I think Max has picked up on a lot of that, so it has been really helpful. It’s kind of a win-win. You never know what’s going to happen, but I feel like Max is ready. We have a lot of rounds of racing this year. It’s not just A1. People will see what they’ve got.”