AMA Releases Supercross Team Sponsorship Guidelines Bulletin

The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association:

For the 2024 AMA Supercross season, the following Team Sponsorship Guidelines will apply:

TEAM SPONSORS

Approved sponsors identified as "primary" should be listed as the first sponsor on the Official Entry list.

AMA may, in its sole discretion, refuse to permit for any reason, or it may restrict or assign the size or placement of decals, identification, advertising, slogans, and graphic designs of any kind, including but not limited to, the motorcycle, equipment, personnel, uniforms, pit areas, promotional materials, and/or support motorcycles. All Credentialed Participants agree to accept AMA's decision in this regard.

AMA may refuse to permit a Competitor to participate in an Event if AMA determines that any advertising, sponsorship, or similar agreement to which the Competitor is or will be a party, is detrimental to the sport, to AMA, Sponsors or the Promoter for any reason, including without limitation, the public image of the sport and/or violates broadcaster requirements, standards and practices.

GENERAL TEAM SPONORSHIP GUIDELINES

Violence & Profanity

Sponsorships must not depict or describe cruelty against any individual or animal.

Profane or obscene language is prohibited.

Content deemed to have inappropriate wordplay will be disallowed.

Nudity & Semi-Nudity

Display of female breasts, complete exposure of buttocks, or any portion of human genitalia is prohibited.

Sexual Content

Explicit sexual acts, lewd behaviors, or sponsorships related to adult content are not permitted.

Promotion of "XXX" domain extensions is disallowed.

Gross Depictions

Sponsorship that is crudely vulgar, shows maimed or bloody figures, or inappropriately represents bodily functions will be rejected.

Intolerance

Sponsorship that advocates or displays prejudice, discrimination, or intolerance in any form is not allowed.

Satanic & Cult Themes

Sponsorships promoting devil worship or endorsing cult affiliations are prohibited. Drugs & Substance Abuse

Promotion or endorsement of illegal drugs, mind-altering substances, or any content that breaches AMA's Substance Abuse Policy is prohibited.

Sponsor products may be subject to AMA testing to verify compliance.

Extremism & Militancy

Sponsorship that promotes aggressive, combative, or unlawful behavior is disallowed.

Promotion or guidance on weapon creation, pyrotechnics, or their illicit usage is prohibited.

Political Content

Political campaigns, PAC advertisements, and any content that isn't focused on a brand or product are disallowed.

All campaigns must be in line with the sponsoring brand's consistent marketing strategies.

Divisive or offensive content, as determined by AMA, will be rejected.

Religious Affiliations

Sponsorship from religious entities is permissible, provided they refrain from inflammatory remarks or content.

Competing Broadcasts

Promoting sports broadcasts that conflict with an AMA-sanctioned event requires explicit AMA review and approval.

Motorsport Event Promotions

Promotion of motorsport events not sanctioned by AMA requires explicit AMA review and approval.

Social Media Platform or Content Creator Sponsorship Guidelines

Social Media Platform or Content Creator sponsorships require prior AMA approval.

Social Media Platform sponsors must not promote adult content within the platform.

Content Creator sponsors must not promote adult content within their platform.

Social Media Platforms that allow adult content within the platform must have processes in place that do not allow access to adult content to anyone under the age of 18.

All riders on a team with a Social Media Platform sponsorship that allows adult content must be 18 years of age or older.

Usage of AMA or Series branding in connection with team Social Media Platform sponsorships is prohibited.

All media activations associated with a team’s Social Media Platform sponsorship must not include reference to any content creators or other that promote or display adult content.

All rights to use the name, likeness, or image of the series, a rider, team, event, track or any other third parties used in promotion or advertising must be obtained from and approved by the appropriate third parties.

The policy is to review sponsorships on a case-by-case basis. There is a broad group of individuals and departments that are part of the approval process. Examples of categories that are prohibited are those sponsorships prohibited by contract, by federal law, Substance Abuse Policy, online gambling, pornography, and statements that are racial, sexist and politically or religiously inflammatory.