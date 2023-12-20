GNCC Racing and Kenda Tires Continue Multi-Year Partnership

The following press release is from the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce a continued multi-year partnership with Kenda Tires.

Kenda continues to supply tires, tubes, wheels and/or rubber products throughout these many years, while also remaining committed in providing the highest quality and innovative products to their customers as well as showing their dedication through customer service to everyone.

Kenda Tires will once again be onsite at every round with ATV and eMTB tires, while also adding motorcycle, trailer and auto tires into their available lineup. Kenda will have a handful of different tires available at each round. They will have specific sport and utility tires for ATVs and tube or tubeless for eMTB, as well as bringing off-road motorcycle tires for whatever the terrain and conditions might call for. Kenda will also look to have your needs covered for trailer and/or auto tires while at the event, just swing by their setup and check them out during the 2024 GNCC season.

“It is an honor for Kenda to be able to build on our relationship with GNCC and to be able to partner up in all three racing categories,” said Chad Ellis, Brand Development Manager for Kenda Tire USA. “We will be teaming up with Osburn Offroad as our tire vendor in 2024. They will be selling our offroad, ATV, and eMTB lineup at the track.”