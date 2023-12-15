Webb, Tomac, Cooper Complete Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 SMX Team

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Yamaha Press Release - Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Reveals 450 Team

MARIETTA, Ga. – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing heads into the highly anticipated 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season ready for battle with three returning champions and the potent YZ450F. Two-time 450SX Champion and four-time Pro Motocross 450MX Champion Eli Tomac is joined by two-time 450SX Champion Cooper Webb and 2021 250SX West Champion Justin Cooper. The team is also excited to welcome Progressive Insurance to its industry-leading partners that support the team’s championship-winning pursuits in the SuperMotocross League.

A reinvigorated Tomac returns to action in 2024 for his third year with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Year one with the team was a dream season with premier class titles in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross, and also as the team captain of the victorious Team USA at Motocross of Nations. Last season, he surpassed his own win record at Daytona Supercross and advanced to the runner-up spot on the all-time premier-class win record with 51 450SX victories. He was poised to defend his 450SX title before unfortunately, incurring a season-ending injury while leading the main event at the penultimate round. Back healthy, Tomac is eager to line up behind the gate at Anaheim 1 and is looking to reclaim the crown and add more wins to his already impressive tally aboard the YZ450F -14 in Supercross and 14 in Pro Motocross.