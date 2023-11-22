As of now, only one rider in AMA Motocross and Supercross history has hit the century mark for career wins and that man is Ricky Carmichael. However, Carmichael not only hit 100 career wins when you combine motocross and supercross, you can take all his supercross wins away and he'd still have over 100 career wins because he was that dominant in his decade-long career racing AMA Pro Motocross. On a sunny day in June at Budds Creek in 2007, Ricky Carmichael completed the quest for 100 by outdueling rival James Stewart to win the second moto and the overall at the Budds Creek National. Relive the entire moto now!

