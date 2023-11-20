Win Over $6,560 in Prizes!

Welcome to the Racer X Readers' Choice Survey. A lot of passionate, creative people work to make Racer X and Racer X Online the best it can be, but our biggest source of inspiration is, quite simply, you! All of us at Racer X would really appreciate it if you can take a few minutes to complete our Readers' Choice Survey. The better we know our readers and audience, the better we can make everything we do. For completing the survey, you'll receive a free 3 month digital subscription to Racer X Illustrated! You'll also be entered to win a a Rawrr 60V Mantis bike, Matrix Concepts prize pack, 3 Leatt prize packs, an OGIO Trucker gearbag, a DeCal Works Semi-Custom Graphic Kit, a DeCal Works Ready Made Graphic Kit, and a DeCal Works Number Plate Graphic Kit! Winners will be announced January 3rd.

Thanks for your help. We’ll see you at the races.