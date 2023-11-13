Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Team Announced for 2024

Main image by Scott Wallenberg.

Last week at the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA) annual trade show in Milan, Italy, details for the new Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Team were announced. Our advertising guys Scott Wallenberg and Dustin Williamson were on hand to see the MXGP team’s bikes first-hand. The Italian brand will race with Glenn Coldenhoff and Roan Van De Moosdijk in the MXGP class and Kay Karssemakers and David Braceras in MX2.

Coldenhoff comes to the team after a few years with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team, as does team owner Louis Vosters. There is an agreement between Yamaha and Fantic where the companies collaborate for parts of the Fantic XXF 450 machines, which is why they have a similar look to the Yamaha YZ450F models.

Follow the team on Instagram (@fanticfactoryracingmxgp). The Fantic 250cc and 450cc models debuted in the MXGP championship in 2022.

Read the full press release on Coldenhoff and Van De Moosdijk below.

The following press release is from Fantic Factory Racing MXGP:

Louis Vosters and Fantic team up in 2024 for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP

The brand new Fantic Factory Racing team in MXGP will be spearheaded by Louis Vosters whose team have had multiple race wins in MXGP during the past eight years. An exciting collaboration that will have all eyes on the team throughout the 2024 MXGP World Championship.

The team will have two exceptional riders with the experienced Glenn Coldenhoff signing a two-year contract and the new rookie of the class Roan Van De Moosdijk who has signed a one-year deal, with an option for another year. An all-Dutch contingent with the team owner and riders all being from the Netherlands, who will be looking to make their mark in 2024. The team and riders are currently testing bikes and further news on their progress and pre-season events will be announced soon.

Louis Vosters - Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Team Owner

"After eight great years at Yamaha, I am really happy to start this new chapter with Fantic. The motivation, support and shared goals have made me very enthusiastic for the future.

I am very happy to continue my relationship with Glenn Coldenhoff who is an experienced and dedicated rider. Roan Van De Moosdijk is one of the most exciting rookie prospects and 2024 is looking great for Fantic and myself.

A new brand, new colours and new people have ignited the excitement further. Let’s start racing!"

Mariano Roman - CEO of Fantic

"Fantic is truly pleased to commence this collaboration with one of the best teams in MXGP. We are sure that with the structure of Louis Vosters, we have chosen an excellent partner, who will be able to show the high potential and the efficiency of our products. Our rider line-up is the perfect combination of experience and promising talent, with Glenn Coldenhoff, who has always been between the main contenders during the last MXGP seasons, and Roan Van De Moosdijk, an extremely capable rookie in the top class. I want to take this opportunity to thank Louis for his collaboration and his incredible enthusiasm, which he is transmitting to the whole Fantic family."

Glenn Coldenhoff - Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Rider

"I am very excited to start this new chapter in my career. We will use this winter for testing and developing the bike and get ready for the new season. With the knowledge and experience of Fantic and our team, I am sure we will have an opportunity and I am looking forward to the new season."

Roan Van De Moosdijk - Fantic Factory Racing MXGP Rider

"I am very happy and proud to sign with Fantic Factory Racing MXGP and the opportunity they have given me to race in the MXGP class. It’s always been my dream to ride at the highest level of motocross, and I’m very excited to do this with such a great group of people. Let’s have some great success together!"