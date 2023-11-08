Before there were the Lawrence brothers, the original JLaw was winning races, taking home the 2008 West Coast Supercross Championship and getting under “The Ryan’s” skin. Jason Lawrence might have been out of the limelight since retiring, but he has kept close tabs on the sport he loves. After showing up at the final GNCC of the year, Jason Weigandt caught up with him at Phoenix Racing Honda, where Lawrence has found himself a new ride. Since Phoenix Racing Honda has a team for just about every series out there, who knows which races JLaw will show up to next, and he seems excited to try them all.
Racer X: So, this is a new recruit. This is why people are impressed with Jason Lawrence. You raced the GNCC. You lived to tell, you're still here.
Jason Lawrence: I wanted more after that.
Even Arenacross, is that what we are hearing?
Yeah, something on a dirt bike, you know. So, that's the cool thing about here is they are in so many different series. This is the dirt bike kids team.
Is this your idea or their idea? Are you coming to them? Are they asking you to do more or are you asking, “Hey, can I do more?”
I kind of wanted to do more. They like presented it and I think that's the best thing for me.
Wow. Ok. How did the GNCC thing even come about?
GNCC just came about because once I really had the itch to start riding again, like after I went and watched Loretta's, me and Scott [Sepkovic] tried to put something together to do Budds Creek on the Saturday night, supercross type thing. We were gonna do a bike build. It was really fun and then maybe I was gonna go and ride at Ironman, maybe like on amateur day or something like that. But that was too short notice. So, the next thing was really GNCC and Scott had deals with Babbitts and with this team, but I thought it definitely was smart to do it with this team because they're in every series, you know. Like wherever I would want to go, they have the capability to take.
Okay, alright. So, you were at least for keeping the option open if you had a good time and there was nothing about being back at the races, on the line, in the spotlight. That was cool. You're good with it.
It was fun.
Because I would imagine for a long time that was not the kind of spotlight that you wanted.
Yeah, I was kind of trying to stay away from that.
Yes. So, I was afraid once you did it and people were going crazy that you were gonna be like, “Ehh… No.” But it was good?
It was fun for sure. That's all stuff that comes with it and I think you start to miss that stuff whether you think you will or not. So, I mean, I had so long off that it was so exciting to do all that, that it was just an awesome experience.
And you had hilarious your breakdown of it. How hard it actually is to ride with the giant gas tank, the soft suspension, how different, like you thought you were gonna be able to show some people what's up?
I figured it, like I could say it like this. If you're gonna be my speed in the woods section, you would have to be probably better than Jett [Lawrence] in the outdoor section. You’d need to have a real chance to win it. That's how I put it. I'm not like Jett on the outdoors and the woods were tough. But I think if it's something that I wanna race that it would be, I'm not trying to say it's easy, but it would be easy to get a lot better real fast. You know, that would be really realistic to say like I have a steep learning curve. I didn't fall one time. You don't fall one time, you're not really trying. I don't think anyone doesn't fall at least one time. There's like 60 or 70 front fenders around the course, you know, I'm thinking you guys all fell. So that was crazy. It was fun.
But it always seemed like, I guess our theory was, that you were riding a ton through the years.
Yeah, I was, but more so in the 2010 to ‘13 stage I was riding all the time. But then when it fell off and I would have no presence on Instagram or something. It wasn't because I didn't feel like putting nothing on Instagram. It's because I wasn't riding, you know, there was like huge hiatuses right there. So, I mean, if I were to have lined up healthy in 2013, I think I still would have been really competitive because I was still riding at that whole point. But then after that, like I had a deal with Suzuki City at the time who was helping me out and then just years of not really racing, it didn't make sense for them to keep helping me. And then I had a big lull for a couple of years until Lojack, then hooked me up in 2020. So, like 2015 to ’20 I didn't really ride much.
Okay. So, this is starting from scratch. This isn't like you've been motoing for 10 years now.
No, it's been a pretty big break. It's pretty gnarly. Like yesterday, it's like I'm throwing up, I was throwing up. It was such a shock to me. I mean, I'm riding in my buddy's house on a YZ 250 with no pressure or no expectation. And then I come here and it's just, it was gnarly. It was real gnarly.
Yeah, I was trying to ask you, you were not throwing up because you have a virus. It was just that gnarly hitting a supercross track.
It was, I went out the first time and I really only rode one time before I started throwing up and I broke the track into half and I was doing like two rhythm sections and a finish line section and I was like, scared to jump the finish line. I had the rhythm sections. I'm like doubling all the way through them and I was so worked up just after that. I couldn't believe it. I don't know if I'm not breathing or what, but I think it's like if you had to just sprint, you sprint it as hard as you really could, you'd probably throw up. So that's where I was at. And then it was just super hard for me to get anything solid down. Like on the way back, I was like dry heaving kind of. And then I just want to sleep, dude, sleep. So, I feel a lot better right now. Actually, I slept like most of the day.
But again, it’s okay. Pressure. Spotlight. GNCC. All okay. Yesterday, physically tough. You're planning on coming back for more. None of this stuff is making you say, “Nah, I'm good.”
No, I mean, this is kind of like what I expected. If I wouldn't have gotten sick, which in hindsight I could have avoided by, eating a little smarter or something and even making sure I had more food in me, but I was actually surprised at like how I did at the track. My God, I was kind of surprised, without anybody being there, I had expected, there's gonna be other guys and I'm gonna watch them for a while and then I'll just go in and tail behind them. It's gonna be so much easier. But instead, I got there and it was like, “Hey, here's this new track with ruts and the ruts are telling you, ‘here you go, bro, you're gonna go triple, triple, triple right here.’” And I'm like, “Well, damn.” I wish the track was like a smooth palette. So, you didn't feel like a bozo going two, it was hard. And I was actually pretty hyped on it. Like, I think it did something for me. I was thinking if I could ride this, like they had a little whoop track and I was going through the whoop track, which I was surprised. I actually, check it out [lifts his shorts to show bruises on his knees].
That's from the track? Gripping the tank though like that.
Both of them a little bit. I was in the shower, and I was like, “Damn” but that was fun. And I was, I was surprised because you could ask Randy Lawrence, he was my trainer. He would argue with me about going through the whoops because dude, I don't do the whoops. Like I can say it now because I'm not a full time supercross. I'm scared of the whoops. The whoop suck, dude, they suck.
So, like I would just go around them all the time in practice, and it definitely wasn't good for you, but I was surprised at how I was able to go through the whoops and I was like, surprised with the bike too. For not riding a bike set up like that or even riding a modern, like a new, new four stroke. Yeah, I was surprised how quick I was able to feel pretty good on it.
But at the same time, I would imagine you were very humble about GNCC. You're not trying to make any claims now, maybe two months from now you're ripping, and you feel different.
Yeah see, I think I could do really good at GNCC but I tried to not go into it like that. Not only in case like what kind of happened would happen, but just, that's not a good look to come in, even if you are going to win and you come into it and you're gonna come in there like, “Hey guys, here, I'm gonna come straight to the top and I'm gonna win.” It's like you better win then first of all, and even if you do win, that's not the way to do it. So, I thought it was awesome to do that. I was gonna do the sportsman race maybe. But then they had the industry invite class. So, like that was me right there.
But same thing with Arenacross, you're not trying to make any claims, like give me three weeks and I'll whoop these dudes.
No, not at all. I don't have any grounds to stand on by saying that. But I'm in a good situation because Kyle's [Peters] done it so many times. I kind of thought maybe it was gonna be me and him riding on an arenacross back the first time. And I'm like, “Yeah, I'm just gonna follow the dude around.” I thought it's gonna be great. It wasn't like that. But I think I'm in a great spot to have somebody to learn from whatever there is to learn about arenacross. It just seems like maybe it's intense, seems short, seems physical, seems fun.
But David Eller and this team here, they give you an apartment upstairs, they're just making life as easy on you as they can. Do you even have a deal or anything or? It was just like, “Hey, give it a shot.”
No, we're just on like a, “What's up, bro? High five. Can I come try this, try that?” It's cool. So, I mean, things are moving fast and, and it's like, I'm gonna go back to the point of how I say they do so many series, which is cool because when you were just upstairs in the conference room, I was sitting down there and they're like, “Hey, there's another series that we could do this weekend, the sprint enduro, you'd probably be good at that.” So now I'm thinking like we try the sprint enduro.
This is Thursday, you're talking about this, and you might try it, who knows?
I would maybe do that. Yeah, I do whatever, you know. These last couple of years blew up in moto. I think as far as, you might not be able to make money doing it, but if you had the support and what it took, you could probably travel the US almost every week and hit like a Stankfest or a Big Hill Jam or a Two Stroke Festival, a vet race. It's like these are all things that, that I wanna do and however much racing I have to do to make that happen is kind of like what I'll do and I think this is the best spot to do it.
Okay. So that might be what's brewing here. Where is J Law gonna show up this weekend? Type of type of program?
Kind of similar to like the General Sipes, except just a little better, you know. More entertaining [laughs].
I was not sure how in and out of touch you were, I was gonna use Ryan Sipes, I'm like, “I don't know if he's paying attention.” You are paying attention. Was that always the case you always engage with watching stuff?
That's like my only thing is motocross and I know like everything about it. I feel like I'm kind of like an encyclopedia for dirt bike racing. I heard RV say it too and I'm not saying he's not because I know he is too, but he seems like he feels exactly how I feel. I kind of think I know like everything about the nineties until now motocross. You can't, you can't beat me at it. I've heard him say things like that too.
Oh, no, no, you got Villopoto covered. He sucks at this. You got this.
He seems to have faded out now. Like when we stopped racing, I know he had known a lot. So, it's probably like that with like everybody.
It's funny. I think he did a pod with Swap talking about your Villopoto days. He always speaks highly of you, Ryan does.
Yeah, I don't really have a problem with Ryan. You know, like Ryan was just in the line of fire where it's like I was just aiming at whoever was the dude that you want to beat. And it's like you can't argue what I just said because look at how it goes, like whoever is the dude who's winning, I'm just beefing with him, you know, like, they don't really know why.
So, it's like you were just beefing with whoever was winning.
It's so much easier to just beef with the person you want to beat than it is to be friends with them, for real. I mean, I know I've raced against [Josh] Hansen and I know things were weird. I mean, I've never really said it before or heard him say it so long.
So being friends with the dude made it hard.
Yeah, it's not the best, you know, with Hanson in 07, there were really times where it was weird. We've never really spoke about it, but I thought it was weird on the track, you know, I was like, “Oh, can I get by him? I can get by him. Is he trying to let me by?” like, “Oh, does he think that was this?” You know, like we'd be watching the races afterwards and one time I was right in front of him, and I thought maybe he's gonna stuff me and I looked over and we're watching the race and he's like, “Why’d you do that fool.” And I was like, “Ahh” so, next time I raced with him, I was like, I don't want to look over because he thinks, I think he's gonna take me out. So however much that really plays on it, it was so much cooler to just have that carrot in front of you. Like, “Hey, I don't like this guy. I'm gonna get this guy.”
What about Dunge?
It could have been anybody.
So, the only thing with Dunge was that he was the guy you were trying to beat.
Exactly, it was and I mean, if roles were reversed, like, say if maybe [Austin] Stroup was in Dungy's position in L.A. I wouldn't have gone about it the same way. It might not have turned out the same for me. So that's why I think it is good. Yeah.
So now 15 years later, if you and Villopoto run into each other, it's all good. That was just a racing time.
Yeah, for sure. There's nobody that I raced against that now I don't have a lot of respect for, or I won’t admit that I have a lot of respect for because when you think about it, out there in the world, there's however many people, there's only so many dirt bike riders. And then all these guys who I raced against as pro, they all traveled such a similar path as you. There is no way you guys won't get along when you can put the other shit aside. But there's people in the industry, on the other hand, companies and things that I feel like they did bad business that I really don't want to be friends with you or talk good about, you know?
Okay, there's some of those but the riders are good.
Yeah there's no rider where I'm like, “Oh, I’m still mad at this guy.”
So that is cool. No matter what ups and downs you went through, you still always love dirt bikes and, and the racing in general, whether you were in it or not, you're just a fan.
Yeah, for sure. And I mean, dirt bikes gave me like, I haven't worked some like job these past couple of years where it's like, “Oh, yeah. Well, I have that, that's because I busted ass working here” this and that everything that I have has been from dirt bikes, you know. All the connections that I have and friends that I have. It all came from dirt bikes in one way. You know, like every girl I've ever been with, everything it's like there’s some touch of dirt bikes to it.
Now you're just admitting the truth. It's not just you, it's the dirt bikes.
Yes.
So, you're in a good spot it sounds like right now. And who knows? We'll see you at some race at some point. That's the plan.
Yeah, you’re definitely going to be seeing me at some races.