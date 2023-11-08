I was gonna ask you about that…

Because it's a new audience and, I mean, they had never seen any event like this before, so they kind of said, well, we don't want people to get bored and I tried to explain, well, they're not gonna get bored. So, they said let's shorten it up even more and make it just a two-hour event. So, um that's why the heats and the, the SuperPole happened earlier in the day before the gates were open. So, they said let's do that stuff before anyone's in the crowd and then we'll just get straight into the mains essentially when the crowd's there and, you know, there's no chance of them getting bored.

So, we're kind of open to it, “Okay, let's give it a trial run” that's what they know, the local audience. It was a little bit odd for me, obviously, I'm used to seeing kind of the, the night start off with heats and then getting into the mains and all that stuff. But that's why we did it that way.

So, then the first bikes on track that the crowd saw was the sight lap for the SX2 first main. And they were just like going bananas on the first sight lap and I think they saw someone jump the triple and they went nuts. And I was like, “I don't think that they know that it's just the site lap.”

I think from that side of it, from the entertainment aspect, I had a lot of people, they hadn't seen supercross or motocross before at all, like no experience whatsoever. Their reaction was fantastic, so that was great. I mean, it was certainly a lot of action which we'll get into.

The venue choice, it was always going be for us, we didn't have a say in that as far as the promoter. When you go to these countries, there's curveballs, you go to different countries, there's curveballs that we just don't experience at home. And one of them there was that the equipment that turned up was just like, incredibly substandard.

It broke right?

I mean, they continued to break it like the very first skids gear that turned up was like, I mean, it looked like it had just been out in the sun for like 30 years and the track builder was like, we can't work with this. And then they had, I think, a 7.5-ton excavator was the other machine. You’d normally have 20-ton excavator. We provide the list of equipment required like part of the deal. And in the contract is, “Hey, this is all the equipment we need.” And then at that point, they just couldn't find anything that was suitable, like it just didn't exist there or it's on projects,

I've got to give credit to that to the track crew because it would have been an easy time to really get upset about it because it was clearly not ideal and it took them twice as long to build the track just on the basis of the size of the equipment, but they kind of persevered and did the best they could.

Well, it looked a lot like Bercy to me in the tightness and everything else and was it a supercross track? No, but we've seen great racing on tracks like that. But anyways, how were ticket sales?

Really, really good. There were a little over 7000 people there, which in that part of the world that's big for a first-time event. What was fantastic about it is a really diverse crowd, like super diverse, you know, like you just saw people from all countries a lot. I thought it may have just been full of ex-pats and British and British Americans, Australians and things. But actually there were quite a lot of local people and wearing the traditional Pandora and all that stuff, which I thought was really cool. I just thought, it's sort of breaking down barriers of these people that clearly would not be interested in this normally. I thought that was great and then to see them being so positive and into it, it was exciting also.