GNCC Congratulates Steward Baylor on a Big Win in Japan at The JNCC Season Finale

The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Racer Productions, producer of the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, would like to congratulate Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy/KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor on capturing a big win at the Japan National Cross Country (JNCC) season finale. The AAGP season finale took place on Sunday, November 5, at X-JAM Takai Fuji Park near the Yomase Onsen Ski Resort in Kitashiga, Japan.

The X-JAM Takai Fuji Park presented some rough and rocky terrain, similar to various stops along the GNCC circuit. As the series’ runner-up, Baylor would take on the challenge of racing overseas in Japan at their season finale. The South Carolina native started off the race by putting a sizeable lead on the competition.

After 12 laps of racing, and nearly three-hours of racing, Baylor would finish with a five minute gap between himself and second place to capture the overall victory in Japan. Kazuto Yano, a hard enduro racer who did not contest in the JNCC series came out to race the finale just so he could race against Baylor. Yano would finish second overall on the day. Masahiro Kobayashi who had previously won the AA2 class would finish third overall.