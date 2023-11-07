U.S. Leads ISDE World Trophy After Day 1

WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WT)

The World Trophy Team bar has been set high on Day 1, with FMF KTM Factory Racing regulars all featuring inside the top 10 in the individual classification overall, as well as within the E2 class. Collectively, Team USA has an early advantage of +1:55.20, with Dante Oliveira the highest-placed so far, positioned third overall and second in the class on his 450 XC-F. Taylor Robert is fifth overall and fourth in class – also equipped with the 450 XC-F – and Johnny Girroir is placed eighth overall, which is P7 in class, riding the 350 XC-F.

Dante Oliveira: “The tests are good, but the transfers, they are brutal. It’s very demanding, you can’t sit down, they are just so rocky and can catch you at any moment. Other than that, it was a good day, had some fun on the tests, the bike is good, my body is good and ready for day two.”

Taylor Robert: “First day was definitely hot, my feet are burning up right now. I think we did really good, all four of our guys were in the top 10. Had one issue, I think it was test five, where a guy broke his bike and he pulled right out in front of Johnny, so he lost a little bit there. Other than that, I think everybody rode pretty solid. We weren’t the fastest guys out there, but I think that we were the most consistent. I felt pretty good, I was a little bit tight at the beginning of the day. Day one and two, the tests are definitely not my favorite tests, but we just want to get through them safely, then really fire it up for days three, four, and five.”

Johnny Girroir: “It was good, had some good tests and some bad tests, plus some bad luck. I had three decent tests and am looking forward to tomorrow. It was warm today, for sure. The dust was horrible out on the tests, other than one test, but I am looking forward to trying to climb my way back up there tomorrow. I don’t think the results showed how I was riding, so looking forward to the rest of the week.”

Junior World Trophy Team (JWT)

Of the KTM-mounted contingent in the Junior World Trophy Team, Mateo Oliveira was positioned fourth in the JWT category riding a 450 XC-F, with KTM-supported Grant Davis ranked 11th in the category on his 250 XC-F. Combined with debutant Kai Aiello (Husqvarna) in ninth, the U.S. JWT squad is placed P4, currently +3:05.86 after a promising start to the event in grueling conditions.

Mateo Oliveira: “It was a super-good day, I executed some things really well that I have been working on, so I’m stoked with that. Sitting P4 and a couple of seconds off the lead, so I’m pretty happy. The team survived today in the heat, I think that was the main goal. Just keep the fluids rolling and keep charging, it’s a long week and I have got more in the tank to show these boys.”

Grant Davis: “It was definitely exhausting, I got dehydrated probably midway through the day and got some electrolytes in me and started feeling better. Right now I’m feeling it, but it was fun. The tracks are sick and I’m ready to go for tomorrow.”

WOMEN’S WORLD TROPHY TEAM (WWT)

A fantastic start to race week saw KTM-supported Brandy Richards lead the charge in the Women's World Trophy onboard her 250 XC-F, with Korie Steede settling into sixth place, also riding KTM 250 XC-F machinery. Those results, along with Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) sitting fourth, have the U.S. team currently ranked second in the WWT category, just 2.57 seconds outside of the lead in these early stages.

Brandy Richards: “It was great. It kind of shaped up how I thought it would with the silt, the rocks, all of the tests – I love the tests, they are really fun. They are not super, super rough now, but tomorrow might be a different story. The transfers were rough, we didn’t really have anywhere to take a break, so it’s a little hard on the body, and I know some women were kind of struggling. All round a good day, I feel great on the bike, just real comfortable in the tests, and am happy so far.”

Korie Steede: “It was brutal out there. I haven’t been riding my bike a whole lot back home, just dealing with some injuries and stuff, so I really felt it out there today. I’m going to go back to the hotel and recover, then conquer the rest of the week.”