Since the opening round, there has been a lot of moving parts as WSX continues their attempt to progress the series. The initial six-round schedule was cut down to three rounds with the Abu Dhabi GP joining the schedule and the Austrailian GP round serving as the season finale. Then on September 7, two new investors were welcomed into the WSX program: Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori. With Louis-Dreyfus and Sartori joining CEO Adam Bailey, the series looks to complete the remainder of this year’s championship and build for next year.

Points Refresher

Following his win at the first round, Roczen (69 points) enters the round two Abu Dhabi GP with a seven-point advantage over Joey Savatgy (62 points) and a 16-point over Vince Friese (53 points). Justin Hill (52 points) and Dean Wilson (51 points) are the only other riders over the 50-point mark.

One thing to note when you look at points is that Colt Nichols is still competing in this series, as his new factory Beta contract for AMA Supercross has a carve out that allows him to continue to race WSX. We also know our buddy Phil Nicoletti is jumping back into the WSX fray this weekend with ClubMX Yamaha. Phil did not race round one in the UK.