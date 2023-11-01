Pod Introduces Haiden 'Danger Boy' Deegan Limited Edition Knee Brace
The following press release is from POD Active:
POD ACTIVE INTRODUCES ‘DANGER BOY’ LIMITED EDITION KNEE BRACE IN Haiden Deegan SIGNATURE MODEL
Feeling Dangerous? Gear up with POD Active and the newly-introduced 'Danger Boy’ Limited Edition Knee Brace, out now in association with Haiden Deegan. Based on the medically certified K4 2.0 Knee Brace, you too can benefit from the protection of POD Active – just like Danger Boy himself!
We're thrilled to be teaming up with the first-ever, defending 250SMX Class SuperMotocross World Champion – won wearing POD Active – and, in direct association with Haiden when it comes to the energetic, modern design, we have launched this epic new signature release of Danger Boy K4 Knee Braces.
With a striking blue frame empowered by the aqua colour in cuffs and graphics, Danger Boy logos, and an intricately-designed skull on the upper-frame, this knee brace exudes confidence and attitude, both on and off the track. The fusion of aesthetics and protective technology makes it a must-have accessory for riders who demand the best.
Haiden Deegan, known for his intensity and incredible skills on the track, has joined forces with POD Active to bring forth a knee brace that reflects his fearless riding style.
“Yeah, I’m hyped on these signature edition Knee Braces, it took some time, but we got these things dialed. I’ve definitely enjoyed having free reign on the design.”
POD Active K4 2.0 Features and Benefits:
- Impact Modified Lightweight Composite frames anchor to the hinges for optimal load transfer away from the knee joint.
- Patented Human Motion® technology uses the power of Synthetic LigamentsTM engineered from Vectran FibresTM to provide progressive, multidirectional motion control.
- CE impact tested and certified Full Coverage guards protect against impact, easily removable for multi-sport use.
- Adaptive Cuffs designed to conform to various leg shapes, while adapting to muscle movement.
- Frame liners enhance comfort, reduce odour, plus capture the interior straps and clips to anchor the brace to your leg.
- Quick-Loc Clip System and low profile interior straps anchor the brace to your leg quicker and easier than ever.
- Simple modular design allows you to replace worn out liners and straps, rebuild the hinge system and replace damaged impact guards. - Backed up with a two-year warranty.
Available Sizes: Youth, XS/SM, MD/LG, XL/2X
Youth Pair RRP
USD: $459.95 EUR: €420.00 GBP: £289.99 AUD: $599.95
Adult Pair RRP
USD: $589.95 EUR: €595.95 GBP: £469.99 AUD: $839.95
WIN A DANGER SXPERIENCE FOR 2*!
To celebrate the launch of the New Danger Boy Limited Edition Knee Brace, we are giving away a trip for you and one friend to the 2024 Supercross Championship Final in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA on May 11, 2024.
The Danger Boy SXperience includes:
1. Airfares for the winner and one friend
2. Accommodation
3. Transportation to and from the venue
4. SX Tickets and Guest of Star Racing Yamaha
To enter, all you have to do is follow @pod_active and @dangerboydeegan on Instagram, plus tag three friends in the comments on our 'Danger SXperience Promo' post that has been pinned on the @pod_active Instagram feed (terms and conditions apply).
The competition will run from the 1st of November to the 31st of January 2024. The winner will be announced on February 6th 2024.
Stay tuned and good luck!
*Terms & Conditions apply.
Head to www.podactive.com/DBLE to learn more.