Results Archive
GNCC
Ironman
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Upcoming
WSX
Abu Dhabi GP
Sat Nov 4
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Ironman Scouting Moto Combine Full Show

October 25, 2023 11:40am | by:

Jeff Stanton, Chad Reed, Broc Tickle, Michael Byrne, and Daniel Blair talk about the Ironman Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway. This was the second Scouting Moto Combine event of the summer, held in August, and was won by Gavin Towers, who finished 1-1 in his debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. Kawasaki’s Drew Adams (4-2 finishes) and Yamaha’s Avery Long (3-3 finishes) rounded out the overall podium.

Check out the full, 20-minute highlight show.

Recommended Reading

View the full results from the Ironman Scouting Moto Combine.

Read Now
December 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now