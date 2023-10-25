Jeff Stanton, Chad Reed, Broc Tickle, Michael Byrne, and Daniel Blair talk about the Ironman Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway. This was the second Scouting Moto Combine event of the summer, held in August, and was won by Gavin Towers, who finished 1-1 in his debut with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team. Kawasaki’s Drew Adams (4-2 finishes) and Yamaha’s Avery Long (3-3 finishes) rounded out the overall podium.

Check out the full, 20-minute highlight show.