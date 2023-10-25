The news is out, Enzo Lopes is moving over from the ClubMX team, where he has been the last few years, for a one-year, supercross-only deal at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Lopes used some contract language in his deal to get himself out of a 2024 deal he had signed earlier with Club to join the factory BluCru squad for next year. I caught up to the Brazilian to talk about the new deal.

Check out the full podcast.

Racer X Online: What’s up, Enzo? How are you, buddy?

Enzo Lopes: Good, good. Feeling better today. The news is finally out. I’m a Star Racing Yamaha rider. Excited, super happy. Grateful for the help you gave me back in 2022.

You were the one riding the bike. I just gave you some money to run a sticker. You made this happen. It’s been a while. We saw you sign with ClubMX. We saw you were going back there. You certainly had a nice season for them, and they did a lot for you. How stressful has this been navigating the Star and then Club and all of the different contractual stuff you had to do?

It was a long story behind the scenes, but long story short, I was back home and then my phone rang and there was a clause in my contract so everything that I did myself and Lucas [Mirtl, agent], it was legal. We didn’t do anything wrong. At the end of the day, everyone knows what a Star bike is capable of. Exceptional bike. I’ve been riding the bike here now for two weeks and the bike is phenomenal. So, we did everything legal and worked with Lucas. There was that clause there. I’m just glad it worked. It wasn’t easy because like you said, I had a signed contract. It was really stressful. But now it’s all settled. I couldn’t be more excited, couldn’t be more happy. At the end of the day, I’ve got to look out for myself and what my dream is and growing up in Brazil my team was to be on a factory team with the best equipment. Of course, I know I have the speed, like I’ve shown this year. But I need that little bit more that I can have on this team and on this bike. But all things said, I’m grateful for Club and the platform they gave me to achieve this, to be able to be here today. I couldn’t have done it without them. So, I’m just trying to take the next step in my career now.

So, when Bobby Regan calls you and says, are you interested and is there a possibility of you getting out of this contract and everything else, and then Lucas and Star and Club are all working it out. Were you pretty sure that it was going to work out, or were you thinking, “I’m going to have to go back to Club?” Was there ever a point where you thought you would have to stay at Club?

I’m not sure, but it’s hard when you kind of want to commit one way and you can’t really back down. But like I said, first things first, there was a clause there. That’s why we went ahead with it, we went through with it. Otherwise, Lucas would have just said, “No, there’s just no way and you’ll stay at Club.” But there was a clause there, so we were like, yeah, we can make it happen. So that’s what we did. So, at the end of the day, we knew that this could happen, and it did. It was way more stressful than we thought it would be, because we had this clause in the contract. But I’m glad it’s finally settled, and I can focus on my riding and on myself. Like you said, it was really stressful. I came here to America to move and then I couldn’t move, and I had to go back home. I just didn’t know. Kind of unsure. I’ve been here now for two and a half weeks training with the boys, so it’s been good.