Racerhead #42

Also coming up soon is the Paris Supercross, which is annually the biggest and most prestigious single event of the off-season. With the Lawrence brothers headlining, along with defending champion Ken Roczen, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, and more. The two-night event is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and will take place on November 18-19. It will also stream live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Read the full entry list and preview for the Paris Supercross.

The other big news of the week was the announcement of Jo Shimoda’s return to Honda, and return to being teammates with his longtime friends Hunter and Jett Lawrence. That friendship goes back ten years to when Jett and Jo raced together in the 2014 FIM Junior World Cup in Belgium, with Jett winning the overall and Jo finishing second, but winning the final moto. And finally, there’s the “supercross vacation” that MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado of Spain is enjoying out in California right now. So let me toss it over to Jason Thomas first so he can explain more about what’s going on there…

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Much ado has been made about Jorge Prado's ongoing trip to America. He announced just after the Motocross of Nations that he would come stateside for supercross testing, alluding to a possible full-time move in 2025. This isn't the first time he's hinted at switching series, but the circumstances may have finally changed. His world championship run in 2023 gives him the necessary cover to follow the path of many world champions before him. He won't live with that asterisk amongst naysayers, those that would say the toughest motocross title wasn't conquered. He has won his MX2 titles, checked the MXGP World Champ box, and can now determine his fate as he sees fit.

The move to America would be a high profile one, indeed. Assuming he stayed with GasGas and Red Bull, the big picture timing could work nicely as Justin Barcia grows long in the proverbial tooth. He is the perfect age and talent to fill that eventual hole, a dedicated one-man 450 team with race-winning capability. Yes, there would be a one-year overlap as Barcia's contract runs through 2025, but that would also give time for Prado to adjust. Prado could test in California with Barcia and adopt the needed supercross skill set. Pipedream that things would go so smoothly? Maybe. But with Barcia likely off into the sunset after 2025, I think he would be open to sharing his experience and expertise.

The real question, in my mind, is how will Prado adapt to supercross. Remember, Prado didn't grow up in the French supercross series a la David Vuillemin, Stephane Roncada, Marvin Musquin, Dylan Ferrandis, etc. He didn't build that early platform in small arenas and largely avoided the races like Paris/Bercy or Geneva subsequently. He would be starting from relatively zero when it comes to supercross experience. It's not something a talent of his magnitude can't overcome, but it is notable to factor in. Supercross pace at the highest levels is not a thing taken lightly. Could he spend the off-season testing and training and be a top ten rider? Likely. But, this is not a rider looking for top tens. He is used to winning and would want to quickly be a podium contender. That is a tall ask when battling riders who have spent their entire life perfecting their supercross form. It's not out of the question but I think it's a tougher dynamic than some would assume. The needed whoop speed to win or contend in the 450 class is absolutely mental. Look at the challenge riders like Christian Craig faced last year after dominating the 250 West Region in 2022. Dylan Ferrandis has one career 450 podium in Monster Energy AMA Supercross (excluding SMX hybrid races). Possible? Yes. An immediate, successful transition? That's a tougher question to answer.

The upside for Prado is that he is truly remarkable at what he does. His technique is beyond reproach. His starting prowess is on a level that the sport has rarely, if ever, seen. His early lap sprint speed gives him a leg up in avoiding the early lap chaos that bogs down many. He is still relatively young, too. He has time to adapt and learn. He would have the full faith and confidence of the Austria Group (KTM/Husky/Gas Gas). There wouldn't be pressure from his employer for immediate SX success. Oh, and there's this thing called motocross waiting, too. He's relatively decent at that discipline (insert heavy sarcasm).

The last factor here is that I believe the Austria Group is tooling up to battle back against the coming Jett Lawrence era. Chase Sexton was the first salvo and will be up for the fight. Flanking Sexton with a talent like Prado brings heavy reinforcement to a conflict that will need back-up. This isn't just a battle for 2024 and 2025. This could be the battle for the next decade. Honda has struck gold with Jett. He's the complete package in every way. Prado is unproven stateside but if you were panning the globe for someone who could possibly counter-punch, he would likely be the top hit. That may be what it comes down to in the end, too. Everyone is scrambling, dare I say rattled, at what Jett could do long term. Prado represents a solution alongside the "Vienna Opening" hire of Sexton. That may be why Prado ends up in America. Not that he is finally ready, per se, but Austria can't chance it without him.