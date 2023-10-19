Results Archive
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Mason Semmens
Full Results
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Nations Results
  1. France
  2. Australia
  3. Italy
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Fri Oct 20
News
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: KTM 350 vs. 450 Comparison

October 19, 2023 2:00pm | by: , &

It's the great debate! The old saying goes that there's no replacement for displacement but KTM has offered their 350 SX-F machine for over a decade as an in between option for riders wanting more than a 250 has to offer but not needing the power of a 450. Kris Keefer has put many hours on both the KTM 350 SX-F and KTM 450 SX-F machines over the years and with the 2023 models, he decided to dial in both bikes with everything he thinks each of them need to be real winners. Today he invites good friend Greg Loup, mechanic Eddie Laret, and Gypsy Tales' Jace Macalpine out to Cahuilla Creek MX Park to truly compare the two machines. Each rider will do laps on both bikes and only see what times they ran after Keefer reveals it to them. They all dissect what is good and bad about both machines to try to conclude whether the 350 or 450 is better for them.

Film: Spencer Owens

Edit: Simon Cudby

KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F

  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F
    KTM 350 SX-F vs. KTM 450 SX-F Spencer Owens
  • Jace Macalpine
    Jace Macalpine Spencer Owens
  • Greg Loup
    Greg Loup Spencer Owens
  • Eddie Laret
    Eddie Laret Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Kris Keefer
    Kris Keefer Spencer Owens
  • Jace Macalpine
    Jace Macalpine Spencer Owens
Read Now
December 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now