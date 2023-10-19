Limited Edition Ethika x Racer X Underwear Now Available
October 19, 2023 12:00pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Our limited edition Ethika x Racer X underwear is now available!
The underwear features a photo from the Glendale Supercross round of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
Available in adult & youth sizes.
Adult: S, M, L, XL, XXL
Youth: YS, YM, YL
Visit the Racer X Brand store before they're gone!
Racer X Brand
2023 Racer X Ethika Adult Underwear
A collaboration between Ethika and Racer X Illustrated.
These limited edition underwear feature:
- The Original - Unmatched Staple Fit
- No Pull-Down, No Gathering
- Soft 4-Way Stretch Fabric
- High-Quality Jacquard Waistband
- 90% Polyester 10% Spandex