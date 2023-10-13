All that said, to me Jett Lawrence proved that he is now the fastest man on the planet. He did not win the MXGP class after crashing in the third turn of the first moto and having to restart dead last, but on both Saturday in his qualifying race and then in both of his motos Sunday, Jett was doing Jett things and the fans were blown away. I watched one moto from the infield with former world champions Antonio Cairoli and Shayne King, as well as OTOR’s Adam Wheeler, and we were all just looking at each other every time he would do a Jett thing, like criss-crossing a competitor when passing them, like he did to Tim Gajser in the last corner of the first moto, or just dragging his bar through one of the tight little turns. The kid is electric on any track—AMA, FIM, SX, SMX. When he won the final moto over Roczen, it was cool to see the two of them celebrate together afterwards, the silliness of the Chicagoland SMX race wave-by thing well behind them. (Jett even helped Kenny set his holeshot device on the starting grid before the qualifying moto.) The upside with Lawrence is immense and we are lucky to get to see him all year long. As I told Adam Bailey of World Supercross when we spoke before the trip, I can’t imagine how big it’s going to be for Australia when the Lawrence brothers come home for one those rounds and the home fans get to see what’s become of them.

Overall, on an us-versus-them basis, us being Team USA and them being the French, the Italians, the Belgians or whoever, it was not a good weekend for us. But on an AMA-vs-FIM comparison, we matched up well. With Jett and Hunter (who’s tweaked back was still obviously bothering him) and Kenny and Tom Vialle, the AMA guys acquitted themselves well against the likes of Prado, Gajser, Romaine Febvre and Maxime Renaux, who was very impressive for a second year in a row at the MXoN. As I told Feld Motor Sports’ VP of Motorsports Dave Prater, SMX in general came off very well, not only on the track with these guys, but it was also a real hot topic for everyone over there. (Maybe that’s why Prado is already here doing a two-week supercross refresher course.) The rest of the world was definitely watching Charlotte, Chicagoland, and the LA Coliseum…

And then there’s Team USA. We did not fare well at all. Despite the best efforts of Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, and Christian Craig—heroes for even going after so many passed—eighth place for Team USA is nowhere near where we should be. After all, we just won the race last year, and we nearly won in Ernée in 2015, and we did win there back in 2005. We simply did not get the starts we needed (and when we did, like RJ in the MX2 qualifying race, he fell before completing a lap) nor did we get any breaks at all. There was some wishful optimism before the race that some kind of magic would happen, and we’d have one of those amazing days like Italy ’09, when everything fell into place, but it just didn’t happen that way. While there are a lot of people really invested in doing everything they can to help the team—the AMA’s Mike Pelletier and Jeff Canfield, Renthal’s Paul Perebijnos, and Christina Denney all come to mind—the seeming lack of interest from some of the OEMs to participate in the event or support their riders must be addressed. Whether it’s finding more funds to make it easier for them, or adjusting contracts so that they go through October rather than ending in September or putting the kind of effort and organization that the French obviously do, we need to do it. Yes, our schedule is longer now, but it’s only one race longer than it used to be, and the riders got some serious bonus money from the new SMX playoffs. Team USA got excellent support from KTM and Husqvarna, as well as the always generous hospitality of Alpinestars, and Team Honda was there in full support of the Lawrence brothers. We need to find out exactly why some of the other OEMs are not as interested as they once were and address it, because the rest of the world is just getting faster and faster…

Finally, a big thank you to InFront Moto Racing and the FIM for their hospitality as well. I was able to have some great conversations with David Luongo as well as FIM President Jorge Viegas, but I’ll save all that for a different column. Congratulations to Team France, to Ken Roczen, to Jett Lawrence, and to everyone involved with the Moto Club Ernée. It was a fantastic event and a great race. Overall, I guess it could have been worse for Team USA… But not as bad as it was for Canada! Sorry, Matthes.

View Matt Rice's photo gallery from the MXoN.