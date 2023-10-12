Results Archive
Watch: On Board GoPro Videos From Motocross of Nations in France

October 12, 2023 11:10am | by:
Check out some video highlights from Tim Gajser, Ruben Fernandez, Jeremy Seewer, and Jago Geerts from the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France. 

GoPro Lap Preview

Jago Geerts and Ken Roczen

Saturday’s Qualifying

GoPro: Tim Gajser 2023 FIM MXoN MXGP Qualifying Moto from Ernee, France

Sunday’s Motos

GoPro: Ruben Fernandez 2023 FIM MXoN MXGP Moto 2 from Ernee, France

GoPro: Jeremy Seewer 2023 FIM MXoN MXGP Moto 3 from Ernee, France

GoPro: Jago Geerts 2023 FIM MXoN MXGP Moto 3 from Ernee, France 

Main image by Matt Rice

