Watch: On Board GoPro Videos From Motocross of Nations in France
October 12, 2023 11:10am | by: Mitch Kendra
Check out some video highlights from Tim Gajser, Ruben Fernandez, Jeremy Seewer, and Jago Geerts from the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France.
GoPro Lap Preview
Jago Geerts and Ken Roczen
Saturday’s Qualifying
GoPro: Tim Gajser 2023 FIM MXoN MXGP Qualifying Moto from Ernee, France
Sunday’s Motos
GoPro: Ruben Fernandez 2023 FIM MXoN MXGP Moto 2 from Ernee, France
GoPro: Jeremy Seewer 2023 FIM MXoN MXGP Moto 3 from Ernee, France
GoPro: Jago Geerts 2023 FIM MXoN MXGP Moto 3 from Ernee, France
Main image by Matt Rice