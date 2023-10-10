Craig went 16-20 for eighth overall in the Open Class. Is this about what you expected from him after being off the bike for so long with injury?

I thought he was capable of more and I think he would agree. Having said that, not racing all summer and being thrown into the deep end with those conditions… yikes. It was an incredibly tall order. Everyone he was expected to compete with had momentum and were at peak fitness. They had their bike settings sorted and outside of his teammates and Jett Lawrence, had experience on that racetrack. I didn’t have much in the way of a hard expectation, but I know he will likely want another shot at that event now that he understands what it demands.

Is Maxime Renaux the new MXoN rider to watch? Two years in a row he has won his class overall and been very impressive, calm, and poised. What stands out about Maxime that allows him to do so well in this high-stress event that is MXon?

He’s one of the rising superstars in MXGP. The question will be in if he can stay healthy across 9 months of racing. The MXGP class is so deep and competitive, you simply can’t make mistakes. There is no room for small injuries or taking a weekend to heal. Romain Febvre’s absence in the Spanish round cost him any chance at the 2023 title. If Renaux can stay healthy over the long term, he has a chance to win a title at this level. If he can’t, he will continue to be a race-winning threat but nothing further. Time will tell but he has the potential to do it and I can’t say that for most of the field.