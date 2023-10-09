MXGP + MX2

In the euphoria of yesterday's first-place finish in the RAM Qualifying Races, Team France needed to achieve an excellent result in front of their home fans. And Romain Febvre can be relied upon to do just that. The Frenchman knew he was expected to perform well, after Tom Vialle and Maxime Renaux had taken first places the previous day. He pleased his fans by getting off to a good start behind Jorge Prado, who took the Fox Holeshot.

The Spaniard, who is used to getting off to a roaring start, tried to break away as he had done during the RAM Qualifying Race, but this time the home hero, wouldn't let him edge away. Staying behind his season-long rival it was around Lap 6 that #4 began his attacks on him. And after an aborted attempt, he temporarily took the lead of the race.

Behind this unstoppable duo, Team Switzerland Jeremy Seewer clung on to 3rd place until on Lap 8, when Team Germany’s Ken Roczen attacked him in a corner and snatched the last step of the podium from his grasp.The German, who made a mistake a few moments later, lost this position, but in a new battle with Seewer, he finally got it back.

But the front was the place to be, and in a burst of pride, Prado managed to regain the advantage over Febvre thanks to a strong move. The Spaniard thought he had done the hard part with three laps to go, but he underestimated his opponent, who decided to engage in a virile side-by-side battle. The crowd certainly played its part at this point in the race, as the Frenchman managed to get back in front of the Spaniard. Febvre achieved a new feat for Team France, crossing the finish line first, ahead of Jorge Prado, 2nd and Ken Roczen, 3rd.

One of the most remarkable comebacks of the day belonged to Team Australia's Jett Lawrence, who, despite an early fall that left him languishing in the mid-20s, showcased his tenacity and skill. Lawrence embarked on an aggressive charge through the pack, taking daring lines to make a remarkable comeback and ultimately finishing an impressive 6th.