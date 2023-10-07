2023 Motocross of Nations Results

Saturday's qualifying heat races for gate picks for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is complete. On Saturday, each rider from each team races in individual motos in their class, and the top two finishes from each team are combined to create a ranking for gate picks on Sunday (each team throws away its lowest Saturday score).

France led the way after the heat races, with Maxime Renaux winning the Open heat race and Tom Vialle making a last-lap pass on Germany's Simon Laegnfendr to win the MX2 heat. Hunter Lawrence was third. France used those scores to create an unbeatable 1-1, which gives them first gate pick for tomorrow's racing.

In the Open Heat, France's Renaux won with relative ease.