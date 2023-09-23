Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
News
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
GNCC
The Mountaineer
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Unseeded Free 2 Results
  1. Josh Cartwright
  2. Phil Nicoletti
  3. Devin Simonson
250SMX Seeded Free 2 Results
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jordon Smith
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Boris Blanken
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
News
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
News
Weege Show: SMX Finale Preview and Kawasaki 50th Celebration

September 23, 2023 11:20am

The motocross industry is pulling out all the stops for the first-ever SMX Finale race in Los Angeles, California, which is also the birthplace of modern supercross from 50+ years ago. Yamaha and Kawasaki were rolling out 50th anniversary bikes and old-school heroes, for example, and Jason Weigandt did some walking and talking to chat with Damon Huffman, Jimmy Weinert and more. Oh everyone could not wait to see dirt bikes launching into an out of the famous L.A. Peristyle once again. Oh, and don't forget the backdrop of the $5.5 million SMX purse, with much to play for in the 450 and 450 classes. It's essentially winner-take-all with Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence and Ken Roczen in the 450 class, and Hunter Lawrence, Jo Shimoda and Haiden Deegan in the 250 class. All brought to you by Honda, which celebrated the the 50th anniversary of its CR (Elsinore) motocross bikes last year. This year? They're dominating with a chance at even more titles in SMX! Makes winning look easy!

