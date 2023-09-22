It all comes down to this! The final round of the SuperMotocross World Championship features what is essentially a winner take all situation in both the 250SMX and 450SMX classes. With just seven points separating Hunter Lawrence, Haiden Deegan, and Jo Shimoda in 250SMX, and just 10 points separating Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence, and Ken Roczen in 450SMX, it is going to be chaos. With nine points between winning and second place with a lot of money on the line, anything can happen. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview things from an eventful Friday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer

Film/edit: Tom Journet

