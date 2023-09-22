Results Archive
SuperMotocross
Playoff 1
News
450SMX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Unseeded Free 2 Results
  1. Josh Cartwright
  2. Phil Nicoletti
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
250SMX Seeded Free 2 Results
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Sep 24
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
News
Upcoming
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
News
Full Schedule

First Look: SMX World Championship Final

September 22, 2023 7:05pm | by: , &

It all comes down to this! The final round of the SuperMotocross World Championship features what is essentially a winner take all situation in both the 250SMX and 450SMX classes. With just seven points separating Hunter Lawrence, Haiden Deegan, and Jo Shimoda in 250SMX, and just 10 points separating Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence, and Ken Roczen in 450SMX, it is going to be chaos. With nine points between winning and second place with a lot of money on the line, anything can happen. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer preview things from an eventful Friday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer
Film/edit: Tom Journet

