The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized started with eight winners in the first eight rounds, and it appears the racing will stay close to the end of the season. The GNCC summer break concluded with yesterday’s very muddy Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Mountaineer GNCC in West Virginia. Stu Baylor and Craig Delong were tied for the GNCC points lead coming into the race, and fittingly they battled hard for three hours in the mud, with Baylor just coming out on top on his Rocky Mountain ATV/MC/Tely KTM.

“Man I’m feeling good,” said Baylor on Racer TV. “I really, really thought I could break Craig, and that was my intent, but man….we just went back and forth. I mean the passes for the lead, it was back and forth. Those last three laps, hell, the whole race you could throw a blanket over us. One mistakes and it would have been over. I tried to put a heater down, I was sending it with two to go, trying to put a gap on those guys. I looked back and I was like “Shoot, he’s matching me.” I gotta say, I expected it from Ben, but not Craig. Hats off to him. That kid has elevated this summer, and this whole sport right now, it’s a good time to be a fan. It’s going to come down to the wire.

“I used to battle Craig’s older brother Andrew like that in XC2. It was hard racing but it was clean. It’s fun racing a guy like that, the way we would pause and check out a section before we hit it…it was just like racing Andrew back then. We’d get to a section, scan around, plan a line and then just send it and hope for the best. The track was like 100 yards wide in places. We were trying to follow each other and get through the chaos. It was fun.

“Me and my mechanic, we’ve been on the road for 18-straight days. We had this thing, we said, 'They might beat us on skill, but they’re not going to outwork us.' We went up to Factory Connection and tested for seven days. We’ve got 14 riding hours of suspension testing hours. Then we came down here with two sets of suspension and we tested some more.”

DeLong was bummed to have pushed so hard to take second on his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna. Stu now leads DeLong by five points with two races to go.

“That was a wild race, that’s for sure,” said DeLong. “First lap we were feeling it out. Ricky got into the lead and took off. He was riding really well. Stew and I kinda figured it out and I knew it was going to be a battel to the end. We got to the pit stop and it ended up being just Stew and I. Man, we went back and forth so many times. As much as it hurts and it pisses me off to get second, that was a fun battle. We were probably back and forth five or six times in the last lap. We’d get to a section and he’d go all the way left and I’d go all the way right, and it would just come down to who had the best line. I thought I had a run on him on the last lap, about 10 mile marker I got alongside of him on a long straightaway, I kinda hesitated with my pass, but I should have just stuck on it. I stayed with him, but I took on a lot of roost and I finally had to ditch my goggles. Yeah, it was a great race, but the guy I had to beat, beat me. I just need to be better next time.

“I feel good," he added. "I knew Stu was going to come in prepared, but I am too. It’s going to be a battle, these last two. I’ve got to get some points back. We’ll be ready.”